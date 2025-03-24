Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 24, 2025 include the following:

Sunday, March 23 to Tuesday, March 25: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association's Spring Meeting, Phoenix, AZ.

Tuesday, March 25 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will join legislative leadership for a press conference to discuss income tax reform, Statehouse, second floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 25 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Month of the Military Child Proclamation Presentation, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 2025 South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 26 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a press conference for South Carolina Manufacturing Madness – The Coolest Thing Made in SC, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Grand Opening of SHL Medical, 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C.

Thursday, March 27 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Trash Day, 277/Fontaine Road interchange, Fontaine Road, Columbia, S.C.

Note: The coordinates are 34°03'20.3"N 80°59'23.7"W

Saturday, March 29 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Carolina Cup, Springdale Race Course, 200 Knights Hill Road, Camden, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 17, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 17, 2025 included:

Monday, March 17

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Hibernian Society’s 224th annual banquet, Hibernian Hall, Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, March 18

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM Gov. McMaster held a press conference to announce a cabinet appointment, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: Call with President Donald J. Trump.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, March 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

1:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the American Red Cross reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

5:15 PM: Agency call.

5:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

6:00 PM: Economic development meeting

Friday, March 21

3:50 PM: Policy call.

Saturday, March 22

1:04 PM: Emergency preparedness call.

4:51 PM: Emergency preparedness call.

-###-