VADOC Continues to Provide Flood Relief to Affected Areas

Agency News March 24, 2025

Richmond — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recently provided water, meals, fuel, heating devices, and more assistance to residents of Buchanan County impacted by flooding.

Bland Correctional Center and State Farm Correctional Complex sent a box truck and tractor-trailers loaded with water to Buchanan County and Keen Mountain Correctional Center.

Keen Mountain Correctional Center corrections professionals made large contributions to flood relief in Buchanan County. Team members donated and distributed cleaning and hygiene items, meals, fuel, and heating devices to many residents in the area. The relief team worked with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) Emergency Command Center, the Army National Guard, and local community leaders to help meet the needs of residents in the county.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections will continue to help and lend a hand to our local communities in any way we can,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “These are our communities and our neighbors. Supporting those in need is crucial to our mission of providing public safety to all the Commonwealth. Thank you to Warden Israel Hamilton, Captain Garrett Horne, Captain Christopher Harrison, Health Authority Eugene Whited, Agency Management Analyst Tim Lowe, and all of our corrections team members for their dedication and service to their community.”

The Keen Mountain Team will continue to offer support to those impacted by the flooding in the weeks to come.

VDEM has more information and resources available on weather and flooding relief. More information can be found on the VDEM website.