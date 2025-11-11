VADOC Investigating Death of Inmate Following Apparent Attack by Another Inmate

Agency News

November 11, 2025

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating the death of an inmate following an apparent attack by that inmate’s cell partner Tuesday morning at Greensville Correctional Center.

This incident occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, after a corrections team member called for assistance from a corrections supervisor. One inmate was found on top of their cell partner, who was unresponsive. Corrections team members attempted life-saving measures until first responders from Greensville County arrived on scene to take over these measures. The inmate was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:30 a.m. by a doctor at Bon Secours - Southern Virginia Medical Center.

This was an isolated incident. Greensville Correctional Center is secure and there is no active threat to corrections team members or the inmate population.

The VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services is actively investigating this incident. No further information will be released at this time.