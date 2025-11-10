VADOC Committed to Hiring Veterans as America Celebrates Veterans Day

Agency News

Agency News November 10, 2025

RICHMOND — As the United States pauses to honor those who have served in the military this Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) extends its gratitude to those who have served this great nation. VADOC also reminds our military veterans that the Department values veterans and their families, and is committed to supporting veterans with employment opportunities.

About 6.3 percent of the VADOC’s more than 11,000 employees are veterans, who bring a wealth of knowledge, skills, and experience that enable them to excel in their new roles. In return, the VADOC offers Veterans a structured environment, a strong sense of teamwork, along with a competitive salary, excellent benefits, and numerous opportunities for career advancement and development.

Employment opportunities at the VADOC range from probation & parole, security, teaching, building and grounds, and much more. The Department employs individuals throughout the Commonwealth covering more than 42,774 square miles. The Department has boosted its veteran ranks through collaboration with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, whose V3 initiative links veterans with employers.

“The VADOC extends its gratitude to the men and women who have served this country with valor and pride,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Having corrections team members with those traits helps further our mission of public safety throughout the Commonwealth. Their skills and qualities would make them invaluable to the VADOC’s commitment to public safety. I welcome any veteran with an honorable record of service to join the Virginia Department of Corrections as they transition into a new career. Most importantly, to all veterans on behalf of the VADOC, I thank you for your service.”

VADOC also recognizes inmates and probationers who served in the United States military and thanks them for their service to this country. Our agency is committed to their rehabilitation and recovery as they go through reentry and supervision.

Virginia is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the U.S., with more than 600,000 veterans residing in the Commonwealth.

To view open job opportunities with VADOC, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. Job openings are updated regularly. Follow the VADOC on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay informed about the Department’s regional hiring events. Don’t miss your opportunity to start your new career with the Virginia Department of Corrections.