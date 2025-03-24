Acquisition Conference 2025 LAUNCHES WITH A POWERFUL DEBUT, ANNOUNCES NATIONAL EXPANSION WITH ACQUISITION IQ NETWORK

Acquicon

National Expansion Announced: Acquicon Launches Acquisition IQ Network for Investors, Business Owners, and Dealmakers

A Great Place with a Highly Condensed Room Of Deal Makers, Investors and Service Providers, I Love It!” — John Curtin/ Founder Now Exit

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Acquisition Conference (Acquicon) made a resounding debut on Friday, March 21, 2025, bringing together top investors, business owners, and M&A professionals for a day of world-class insights, strategic networking, and deal-making opportunities.

The event opened with a powerful keynote from Jason Jenkins, who shared invaluable lessons from his experience navigating 79+ acquisitions. His expertise set the tone for the day, leading into expertly curated panel discussions, guest speakers, and high-level networking with industry titans and premier service providers. Attendees gained firsthand insights into acquisition strategies, leadership, and deal structuring, making it a must-attend event for anyone in the mergers and acquisitions space.

Acquicon delivered a luxury experience, featuring an exquisite five-star dining selection, including Greek cuisine during the main event and an exclusive VIP Dinner After Party showcasing authentic Brazilian flavors. The night concluded with a mesmerizing magician performance, fostering an intimate atmosphere where guests formed valuable business relationships.

Acquicon 2025 was made possible through the generous support of:

Finserve 360 – Preferred Sponsor

Now CFO – Platinum Sponsor

Now EXIT – Silver Sponsor

Booth Sponsors:

- Chris Bright - Successr.io

- Blue Unicorn - blueunicorn.com

- Bryce Morgan - Snell and Wilmer

- Daniel Allgaier - Equity Comp FP

Introducing the Acquisition IQ Network

Building on the momentum of Acquicon’s success, we are proud to announce the national launch of the Acquisition IQ Network—a private membership community designed for investors, business owners, andQ M&A professionals. This exclusive network connects members with top-tier service providers, facilitates deal transactions, and offers monthly educational sessions to foster networking and relationship-building—accessible from anywhere in the world.

The next Acquisition IQ Network online event will take place on April 18, 2025, from 10 AM – 1 PM MT, providing another opportunity to learn, connect, and grow in the world of M&A.

*Membership is required and members must apply here: www.acquisitioniq.co

Looking Ahead

Acquicon 2025 set a new benchmark for acquisition-focused conferences, and with the launch of Acquisition IQ Network, the opportunities for collaboration and education continue to expand. Stay tuned for more events and initiatives that will shape the future of M&A.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact:

Acquisition Conference Recap Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.