Excite Medical Exhibits the DRX9000, the Best Spinal Decompression Machine in the World, at Arab Health Dubai

Mr Saleem Musallam at Excite Medical Booth in Arab Health Dubai Dr. Michael Foreit with Excite Medical at Arab Health Dubai 2025 Mr Saleem Musallam at Arab Health in Dubai for the 20th Year DRX9000 Best Spinal Decompression Machine DRX9000C Best Spinal Decompression Machine

Celebrating 20+ years with the DRX9000 & DRX9000C, Excite Medical showcases its world-leading spinal decompression technology at Arab Health Dubai.

Due to the DRX9000’s global demand, the attention it received at Arab Health, along with insights from the industry, reinforces our position as the world leader in non-surgical spinal decompression.” — Mr. Saleem Musallam

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excite Medical recently concluded a successful participation at Arab Health Dubai, marking a significant milestone as founder and CEO Mr. Saleem Musallam celebrated his 20th year at this prestigious medical conference. The event provided an excellent platform for Excite Medical to showcase the DRX9000, recognized globally as the leading spinal decompression machine and the gold standard in non-surgical spinal decompression During the exhibition, Mr. Saleem Musallam shared his excitement, stating, "Due to the DRX9000’s global demand, the attention it received at Arab Health, along with insights from the industry, reinforces our position as the world leader in non-surgical spinal decompression. We welcomed visitors from countries including Cameroon, Taiwan, Indonesia, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kenya, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Serbia, and Sudan. It was a fantastic opportunity to connect and exchange insights!"Excite Medical highlighted the DRX9000, which is widely regarded as the best spinal decompression table in the industry. Its advanced technology provides an effective alternative to spine surgery, ensuring non-invasive spinal decompression that significantly enhances patient care and outcomes.Also at the event, Dr. Michael Foreit, an osteopathic physician specializing in trauma and non-surgical spinal decompression, joined Saleem Musallam. Together, they engaged with healthcare professionals, discussing the DRX9000's impressive capabilities and its critical role in advancing spinal health.Excite Medical's collaboration with USF Medical Engineering and the USF Morsani College of Medicine was also featured during the exhibition, showcasing the company’s commitment to supporting Florida's educational institutions and fostering innovation in medical technology.The successful participation at Arab Health Dubai emphasizes Excite Medical's global growth and reinforces its dedication to improving patient care worldwide. The team looks forward to future opportunities and remains committed to pioneering solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.About Excite Medical:Excite Medical is a leading provider of innovative medical technologies focused on enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes. With a commitment to quality and excellence, the company specializes in spinal decompression solutions that empower healthcare providers to deliver effective, non-invasive treatments. Excite Medical’s flagship device, the DRX9000, is the world leader in non-surgical spinal decompression. The company invests heavily in research and development, bringing exciting new innovations to market while staying at the forefront of medical advancements to revolutionize patient care and contribute to the broader healthcare community.About the DRX9000:The DRX9000 is renowned as the best spinal decompression machine available today, setting the gold standard for non-surgical spinal decompression therapy. As the most researched non-surgical spinal decompression device on the market, patients seeking advanced technology for their disc disorders have experienced tremendous success with the DRX9000. Its cutting-edge technology allows for precise and controlled spinal traction, providing an effective alternative to invasive spine surgery. The DRX9000 is recognized for its ability to relieve pain and promote healing in conditions such as disc herniation, sciatica, and other spine-related disorders, establishing it as an essential tool for healthcare practitioners.About Arab Health:Arab Health is one of the largest healthcare exhibitions and conferences in the Middle East, attracting thousands of professionals from around the globe. The event serves as a platform for healthcare providers, suppliers, and industry leaders to showcase innovative products, exchange insights, and discuss advancements in medical technology. Focusing on improving healthcare standards and practices, Arab Health plays a vital role in fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within the global medical community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.