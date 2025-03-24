Attorney Jeffrey Nadrich Supports CA’s $300M Road Safety Plan

Attorney Jeffrey Nadrich backs California’s $300M road safety plan to cut traffic deaths and injuries across 288 statewide projects.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Nadrich, the founding attorney of Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, supports the nearly $300 million in funding recently provided for 288 projects which seek to reduce traffic deaths as well as serious injuries on California’s county and city roads.

“This much needed funding will save lives and protect Californians,” Nadrich said.

The funding was announced by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 7 on the official Governor of California website.

Some of the safety projects that the money will fund include:

• $11.15 million for bike lanes, high-visibility signage, pedestrian throughways, and intersection lighting in the Bay Area

• $6 million for traffic signals and pedestrian improvements along California’s Central Coast

• $10.8 million for a roundabout, flashing beacons, left-turn lanes, rumble strips and traffic signals in the Central Valley

• About $7 million for guardrails and retro-reflective striping in Northern California

• About $7.6 million for a protected left lane, signalized interchanges, ADA-accessible curb ramps and protected bike lanes in Southern California

The Highway Safety Improvement Program provided the funding. The program is a federal program which seeks to reduce serious and fatal injuries on the nation’s roads.

Caltrans is using an approach known as the Safe System approach. This approach emphasizes numerous protection layers such as safer road designs in order to achieve a goal of reducing serious injuries and fatalities on the state’s roads to zero by the year 2050.

By adopting this approach, Caltrans is building on ongoing work in order to make California’s transportation system safer. When it is possible, transportation projects which Caltrans oversees or funds will include features providing accessible, safe options for those taking transit, biking and walking.

Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers support those injured in traffic accidents like car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents and bicycle accidents, helping them to recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more. The law firm has resources available for those who are injured in traffic accidents and has 17 California offices.

