Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers Announces Name Change to Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers

The law firm Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce its name change to Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of advancements planned by the firm in 2024, Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce its name change. With the retirement of Randal Neal Cohen from the firm, the law firm will now be known as Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, and the firm will continue with a commitment to providing its clients with exceptional legal services.

Jeffrey Nadrich, Esq. and his team will ensure that responsibility for Randal Neal Cohen’s clients will be seamlessly handled. Their dedication to advocacy for clients, extensive legal knowledge and renowned expertise make them very well-equipped to make sure that all clients see continued success and a smooth transition.

“My dedicated team and I are committed to making sure all clients experience a seamless transition as we continue to fight to help injury victims recover compensation and justice from insurance companies and Fortune 500 companies,” said Nadrich.

Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm with 17 offices in California, including offices in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, Hayward, Merced, Modesto, Palm Desert, Quincy, Richmond, Sacramento, Salinas, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Susanville, Tracy, Tulare, and Yreka.

The law firm handles personal injury cases such as cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, bicycle accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall accidents and dog bites. The firm also handles hazardous exposure cases such as Roundup cases and paraquat cases, dangerous drug cases such as Ozempic cases, defective medical device cases such as Bard PowerPort cases, social media addiction cases and California wildfire cases.

The firm has been representing injury victims since 1990 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of clients.

Nadrich and the firm have been recognized and awarded by numerous organizations, such as Lead Counsel, the National Trial Lawyers Association, the Better Business Bureau, the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Top 10 Nursing Home Trial Lawyers, Top 25 Brain Injury Trial Lawyers in California, the American Society of Legal Advocates Top 40 Lawyers, and the American Academy of Attorneys.

