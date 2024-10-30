California Attorney Jeff Nadrich Supports Improvements to SR 99 in Tulare

California law firm backs Caltrans' proposed widening of State Route 99 and the Paige Avenue Interchange in Tulare, CA.

TULARE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Nadrich, founding attorney and owner of the California law firm Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, supports Caltrans’ proposed improvements to State Route 99 and the Paige Avenue Interchange in Tulare, CA.

Caltrans has proposed a widening of SR 99 in Tulare from north of the Prosperity Avenue Overcrossing to south of the Avenue 200 Overcrossing. This widening would involve an additional lane being built in each direction, creating a six-lane freeway and thereby reducing the potential for car accidents.

“SR 99 has long been recognized as one of the nation’s most dangerous highways, due to reasons such as poor lighting, drunk driving, speeding and the Tule fog,” Nadrich said. “The proposed improvements to SR 99 in Tulare should improve safety and reduce traffic congestion.”

On October 17, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla announced that Caltrans will receive $98 million in federal funding which will go towards improving SR 99 and the Paige Avenue Interchange in Tulare. The funding is sourced from the Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects (INFRA) program, a grant program which saw its funding substantially increased by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Caltrans has also proposed rebuilding the Paige Avenue Interchange in Tulare into “a tight diamond interchange.” The on-ramps and off-ramps would get removed and be replaced with new ramps which would lead from and to two multi lane roundabouts or a single multi lane roundabout. Another roundabout would be added at Laspina Street and another on Paige Avenue at Blackstone Street.

According to Caltrans, the purpose of these improvements is to relieve traffic congestion on SR 99, improve traffic operation deficiencies at the Paige Avenue Interchange, and improve the access to the neighboring industrial area and local trucking-related facilities.

Caltrans claims these improvements are necessary to prevent traffic congestion since SR 99 will have insufficient capacity by 2029. This concerted effort on behalf of Caltrans should help reduce wrongful deaths and injuries resulting from potential car accidents and pedestrian accidents in the future.

Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers support those injured in traffic accidents such as car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, bicycle accidents and pedestrian accidents, helping them recover financial compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain, suffering and more. The firm has resources available on their website for those injured in traffic accidents, and has 17 offices in California, including an office in Tulare.

