Ampure Highlights EV Charging Innovations at the 2025 EV Charging Summit & Expo

Ampure Charging Chosen by Pando Electric for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Charging Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampure, an industry leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, is set to attend the 2025 EV Charging Summit & Expo, the largest infrastructure event for transportation electrification in North America, at the Westgate Las Vegas Casino & Resort from March 25 – March 27. Ampure will showcase its latest EV charging solutions at Booth #1504. In addition, the company will emphasize their partnership with Pando Electric and its Smart Outlet, booth #1208, the best value-based and purpose-built multifamily and commercial EV charging provider in their respective booths.

Ampure is committed to developing the most advanced tools, technology, and products needed to meet the challenges of the fast-evolving electric transportation and infrastructure industries. To showcase this, on Wednesday, March 26 at 12:55 p.m. Ampure CEO Manoj Karwa will be speaking on a panel addressing “How Utilities Can Run Effective Managed Charging Programs for Residential and Commercial Customers”. The session will delve into practical strategies for optimizing charging programs in both residential and commercial settings.

“Ampure has delivered automotive quality for over one million charging ports and nearly 35,000 industrial chargers,” said Manoj Karwa, Chief Executive Officer at Ampure. “I am particularly excited to discuss how utilities can implement effective managed charging programs, a crucial aspect of accelerating EV adoption in multi-unit dwellings and commercial markets.”

Ampure’s EV Charging Summit & Expo highlights:

● Ampure Go Chargers together with Pando Electric’s Smart Outlet provide commercial and residential property managers offers immediate, reliable charging solutions for on-the-go users and residents.

● Pando Electric will feature the Ampure Go Gen 2 in their booth (#1208), demonstrating the seamless integration of Ampure’s hardware into their comprehensive charging solutions.

Transforming Multi-Unit Dwelling EV Charging with Pando Electric

The newly formed partnership between Ampure and Pando Electric is set to revolutionize EV charging infrastructure in multi-unit dwellings. By combining Ampure’s cutting-edge hardware with Pando Electric’s expertise in turnkey multi-unit charging solutions, the companies will deliver affordable, smart, and efficient charging systems tailored to the unique needs of multifamily properties and commercial spaces. This collaboration focuses on creating a seamless ecosystem that integrates superior hardware, intelligent software, and comprehensive service, setting a new industry standard for EV charging.

“We’re excited to join forces with Ampure to raise the bar for EV charging in multifamily and commercial properties,” said Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric. “By combining Ampure’s cutting-edge hardware with ours, we will deliver an ultra-affordable, high-performance charging ecosystem that streamlines adoption for property owners and managers – ultimately accelerating the transition to electrified transportation for everyone.”

Pando Electric’s Role in the Partnership

Pando Electric, a specialized provider of EV charging services for multifamily and commercial properties, has selected Ampure as its primary hardware partner to enhance its turnkey charging solutions. This partnership enables Pando Electric to offer its clients access to Ampure’s advanced charging technology, ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-speed charging for residents and commercial tenants. Pando Electric is committed to simplifying the adoption of EV charging by providing end-to-end services, from installation to ongoing maintenance, and the integration of Ampure’s hardware is a key part of this strategy.

Since its inception in 1994, Ampure has played an instrumental role in expanding the accessibility of electric vehicles, of all types, by giving businesses the tools they need to satisfy a growing EV consumer base. Through its innovative solutions, including adaptable dual-voltage chargers and smart charging stations, Ampure continues to optimize EV infrastructure, making it easier for businesses and multi-unit dwellings to meet the growing demand for EV charging.

About Ampure:

Ampure empowers drivers to effortlessly electrify their journey through innovative design and practicality. Ampure develops, engineers, and manufactures best in class products throughout North America with a century of expertise, and practical know-how, and leads the way in accessibility. The company offers the freedom for drivers to plug in and charge anywhere, anytime. For more information, visit www.ampure.com.

