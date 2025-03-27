KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Organic Makeup, Beauty Aesthetics, & Much More

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The makeup category is experiencing major shifts as consumers embrace organic formulations, simplified routines, and visually expressive product design. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the key trends shaping the future of makeup development, packaging, and consumer engagement.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw During the session, attendees will gain insight into top-selling makeup and lip products across the industry and what their popularity reveals about consumer priorities today. The webinar will highlight fast-rising color brands that are standing out through clean formulations, social-first aesthetics, and customizable product design. It will also introduce new concepts in development for 2026 through 2028, including multi-use sticks, skinifying lip care, hybrid finishes, and refillable packaging designed for long-term use and collectability.The discussion will touch on the evolution of beauty aesthetics, how consumers are expressing identity through makeup looks, and the growing demand for performance-based beauty tools. Attendees will also learn how trends like the “clean girl” aesthetic, lip combo layering, and minimal glam are influencing formulation strategies and brand positioning. Packaging will be explored in detail as well, with attention on sustainability, design personalization, and the emotional value of keepsake products.Whether you’re building a new color line or adapting to the changing values of beauty consumers, this session will provide an in-depth look at what’s next for makeup and how brands can stand out in a crowded, trend-driven market.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.