KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Skincare Routines, Clean Beauty, & Much More

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The skincare industry is undergoing a period of transformation as consumer values shift toward clean beauty, simplified skincare routines, and naturally effective products. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the emerging skincare trends shaping the future of product development, formulation, and packaging design.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw During the session, attendees will gain insight into the top-selling skincare products currently dominating the market and what these patterns reveal about evolving consumer needs. The presentation will also highlight up-and-coming skincare brands that are gaining traction through their commitment to sustainability, innovative ingredients, and strong community engagement. Looking ahead, the webinar will introduce product concepts in development for 2026 through 2028, including microbiome-friendly acne treatments, bacne sprays, textured masks, and skincare tailored to Gen Z and Alpha consumers.The conversation will also explore how skincare is adapting to address longer-term concerns like skin longevity, wound healing, and scar repair, as well as how the integration of skincare technology is opening new possibilities for at-home treatments. In addition to skin health, the future of body care will be discussed—particularly how consumers are embracing skin-quality body products with unique textures, sensory appeal, and care for overlooked areas like the neck, hands, and feet. Packaging will also be covered as part of this broader shift, with attention on how design can reflect transparency, wellness, and function in a rapidly evolving beauty space.Whether you're developing your next hero product or looking to align your brand with the values driving the clean beauty movement, this webinar offers a focused look at where skincare is heading and how brands can stay ahead.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

