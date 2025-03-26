National Animation Museum Grows In California With Team Additions

Jennifer Pace Robinson joins the Advisory Board and Wyatt Bland is welcomed to the Core Team

Our team believes animation is a universal language that inspires creativity and innovation.” — Eddie Newquist, Founder and CEO of the National Animation Museum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animation Museum, a museum currently in development that will be dedicated to the art and science of animation in all its forms, is thrilled to announce the further expansion of its team as it advances through its Creative Development phase. This growth drives the museum’s primary goal to create a virtual and physical museum that celebrates animation and animators from around the world.

Jennifer Pace Robinson is currently the President and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and is joining the National Animation Museum as an Advisory Board Member. Jennifer has led the world’s largest children’s museum since 2021 and is a global leader in the museum sector. She previously led exhibit development, creating immersive experiences in arts, sciences, and humanities. Jennifer has significantly contributed to the field of museum learning through her published works and international consultations on family-focused museums.

Additionally, the museum announced that Wyatt Bland has joined the core team as the Planning Content Developer. Wyatt has previously created and produced online courses with artistic talent, business leaders, and world leading instructors on a variety of subjects. His experience in developing creative learning experiences and educational content makes him an asset to the museum’s team as it prepares to offer innovative virtual and on-site experiences.

"We are excited to continue to grow our team with such accomplished individuals, and we eagerly anticipate how they will help the National Animation Museum reach new heights in our exhibits, educational programming, and ongoing planning and development," said Eddie Newquist, Founder and CEO of the museum.

These additions join an established team associated with the museum including museum industry leader Christine Farris and renowned museum experience designer Robin Stapley. Jennifer joins a dynamic team of museum advisors made up of former President of DreamWorks Animation and Producer Chris deFaria, Academy Award winner and Co-Director of Frozen Chris Buck, and Stan Kinsey, former Disney Executive and the Founder/CEO of Iwerks Entertainment with Disney legend Don Iwerks.

With the support of a California State Grant facilitated by former State Senator Anthony Portantino, the National Animation Museum is committed to growing and elevating its mission of establishing a museum that celebrates and recognizes the animation community.

About the National Animation Museum

The National Animation Museum™ is a 501 (c)(3) (EIN: 82-2056162) California based non-profit developing a virtual and physical Museum to be based in Southern California. The Museum will provide educational experiences celebrating the history and inspiring the future of animation in all its forms. The immersive, interactive, and educational programs developed by the museum will spark creativity and innovation in students, teaching professionals, and families in the United States and around the globe. You can learn more about the Museum and ongoing updates by visiting https://nationalanimationmuseum.org or following on social media @NationalAnimationMuseum.

