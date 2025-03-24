New AI Agent Course Brings NVIDIA's Vision to Reality

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of public courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang declared at GTC 2025 that "AI is evolving from a tool to a teammate," he wasn't speaking in hypotheticals. The age of agentic AI is here—and ONLC Training is answering the call. With the launch of its immersive 2-day Agentic Programming course, ONLC is equipping professionals with hands-on experience in AutoGen, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and n8n to build, orchestrate, and manage intelligent agents. It's the training today's innovators need to prepare for the intelligent agents of tomorrow."Agentic Programming represents the most significant shift in software development methodology since the advent of cloud computing," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. "Organizations are discovering that traditional programming approaches simply cannot deliver the adaptable, autonomous systems needed to remain competitive in today's AI-driven landscape."Participants learn how to create systems where multiple AI agents can collaborate, plan, and execute complex tasks with minimal human supervision – skills that are increasingly in demand as LinkedIn reports AI specialist as the top emerging job role with 74% annual growth in hiring."I worked closely with our digital content development team to incorporate cutting-edge techniques into this curriculum," Williamson explained. "After exploring n8n workflows for the class, we implemented the platform for our own internal AI development."The growing interest in agentic AI is backed by solid business outcomes, with organizations measuring AI tool impact reporting a 34% increase in revenue and a 40% improvement in client ratings, according to industry research. McKinsey reports that implementing agentic AI solutions can boost operational efficiency by 30%.The course curriculum gives special attention to Model Context Protocol (MCP), developed by Anthropic to make API calls through agent nodes more robust and easier to implement. "Companies are scrambling to set up their own MCP servers to allow for more streamlined agentic interactions," noted Williamson. "Even Microsoft has created MCP connections to its products."The course addresses the full spectrum of agentic development, covering essential topics including multi-agent collaboration, AI-assisted workflow automation, and ethical considerations. Participants build functional AI agent systems during the class that can be immediately adapted to their organization's specific needs, providing a tangible head start on implementation."Companies that develop agentic programming expertise now will establish a decisive competitive advantage," Williamson added. "As Gartner notes, 'Agentic AI will introduce a goal-driven digital workforce that autonomously makes plans and takes actions — an extension of the workforce that doesn't need vacations or other benefits.'"The two-day course is priced at $995 and is offered both online and at select ONLC training centers across North America. These classes are scheduled monthly and open to the public, with customizable private trainings also available."Jensen Huang's vision of AI evolving from tool to teammate is no longer just a vision—it's a reality that demands new skills," concluded Williamson. "ONLC's Agentic Programming course bridges that gap, giving professionals the hands-on experience needed to build tomorrow's intelligent agents today. The time to prepare for the agentic AI revolution is now."For more information about ONLC's Agentic Programming course or to secure your spot in upcoming sessions, visit www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of public courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. All classes are available to private groups and can be customized to address specific organizational needs. With a commitment to quality instruction and up-to-date course content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today's rapidly changing technology landscape. Learn more at www.onlc.com

