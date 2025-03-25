Provide Virtual Chaplaincy Services to Your Patients with Chappy

Chappy's Online Platform Offers Compassionate Support at Your Fingertips

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is offering a new program called Chappy to enable organizations with no on-site chaplains to provide chaplaincy care though a simple app for patients’ cell phones or other personal devices.SCA is the leading organization providing spiritual care to thousands of people in need, both online and in person. SCA's board certified chaplains offer skillful, compassionate spiritual care to patients, caregivers, and staff across the country and around the world.Although there is agreement in the medical community that chaplains improve patient experience, quality of life, and health outcomes, there are still many health organizations that do not provide chaplaincy care.Now, Chappy provides virtual chaplain services on demand, 365 days a year.Through Chappy, patients and staff can connect with SCA's board certified chaplains via a secure portal. These chaplains are trained to provide care through phone or video call, and stand ready to engage in 20- to 30-minute sessions with patients, just as on-site chaplains do.With Chappy, SCA does the work. It’s easy to incorporate into institutions, and requires little or no time from staff.“The outcomes and benefits contributed through clinical spiritual care is supported through years of research. So often we want our patients to get spiritual care, but budgets and staffing issues make it impossible. We learned from our experience with Covid that virtual care was incredibly viable. Technology today is readily available and useable at all ages. Now the Spiritual Care Association has made available virtual spiritual care for everyone in health care settings. Hospitals, dialysis centers, chemotherapy centers, assisted livings, and medical home care can all make spiritual care available to their patients by a click of a button," said Eric J. Hall, SCA President and CEO.How it works: once the level of coverage appropriate for an institution is selected, a unique URL accessible to patients and staff by scanning a QR code or making a phone call. Patients will also have the option of accessing chaplains from home or elsewhere. SCA will provide monthly reports with information (non-patient-specific) on the chaplain services provided.The American Medical Association acknowledges the importance of patient spirituality on health and encourages patient access to spiritual care. Additionally, the National Consensus Project Guidelines for Quality Palliative Care include spiritual care as one of eight essential domains of palliative care.Offering the best possible care of patients – body, mind, and spirit – is central to each organization’s mission. SCA can help organizations achieve this goal.Chappy enables institutions without on-site chaplains to provide the spiritual care for patients and staff that is now lacking. Find more information at www.meetchappy.org

