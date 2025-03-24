Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

High Fashion Hits the Runway at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Fashion Hits the Runway at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing CenterResidents of Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center transformed into runway models, walking the catwalk in a star-studded "A Night in Paris" fashion show . The Red-Carpet event showcased more than 50 residents and staff modeling their finest dresses, sportswear and accessories.In preparation for this glamorous affair, models hand-picked their core looks which were then embellished with accessories and accents with a Parisian flare. Professional styling services ensured participants were pampered with elegant hairstyling and makeup application befitting the occasion."You could see the pure joy on everyone's faces," said Ralph, Activities Director at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, who organized the event. "This wasn't just about therapy or rehabilitation - it was about creating a magical experience where our residents could feel special, confident, and celebrated."The fashion show featured all the trappings of a professional runway event, including theatrical lighting, music, and even paparazzi cutouts to create an authentic red-carpet vibe. Family members watched in awe, cheering on their loved ones as they made their runway debuts."A Night in Paris" offered physical benefits through movement and coordination while enhancing residents' emotional and social well-being. The event fostered creativity, self-expression, and the joy of dressing up and having fun in a supportive community.The success of the fashion show highlighted the exceptional dedication of Westport's staff, who worked tirelessly to transform the center into a Parisian runway while ensuring each resident felt like a true star.About Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing CenterWestport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is committed to providing compassionate, innovative care that enhances the physical and emotional wellbeing of all residents. Through creative programming and dedicated staff, Westport continues to redefine excellence in rehabilitation and nursing services.###

