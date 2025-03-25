Focal Point Hires Michael Manning to Lead Go-to-Market Strategy and Accelerate Customer Success Growth

Focal Point

Manning brings 15+ years in enterprise software and implementation, strengthening Focal Point’s focus on customer success and business impact

The vision that Anders and the entire team have to reimagine enterprise procurement aligns perfectly with my passion for driving customer success with innovative thinking.” — Michael Manning

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focal Point , provider of end-to-end enterprise procurement management solutions, announced the appointment of Michael Manning , as Director of Customer Delivery. Manning’s long track record of success leading strategic initiatives across customer implementation, service excellence, and operational scalability supports Focal Point’s mission to empower organizations in optimizing their procurement and supply chain strategies.Manning joins Focal Point at a time of growth and expansion, following significant investments in product development and enterprise sales since the company’s funding in 2022. In addition to securing partnerships with a growing portfolio of global brands in financial services, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, gaming, and hospitality, Focal Point is focused on strengthening its delivery and success functions to support its expanding customer base.“Michael’s extensive background in go-to-market strategies and deep expertise in procurement processes and technology make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Anders Lillevik , founder and CEO of Focal Point. “His understanding of software, operations and service excellence will be instrumental as we continue to scale while ensuring we provide maximum value from us and their strategic procurement initiatives.”In his new role, Manning will oversee customer delivery operations, working closely with customers to drive adoption and scalability, optimize procurement workflows, and ensure long-term success with Focal Point’s solutions. He will also play a vital role in scaling customer engagement strategies and strengthening quality assurance protocol, furthering Focal Point’s reputation for delivering high-touch, results-driven support.Prior to Focal Point, Manning held leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley tech startups, driving direct sales growth, forging strategic partnerships, and leading customer success and implementation initiatives. He has extensive experience transforming procurement and supply chain teams through leading large-scale SAP Ariba Procure-to-Pay deployments and Arkestro’s Predictive Procurement Orchestration solution, delivering significant cost savings and efficiency. His expertise in procurement technology, digital transformation, and enterprise SaaS has enabled organizations to achieve measurable business value through streamlined procurement and supply chain operational efficiency.“It is a privilege to be joining Focal Point at such a transformative time for the company and entire procurement industry,” said Manning. “The vision that Anders and the entire team have to reimagine enterprise procurement aligns perfectly with my passion for driving customer success with innovative thinking. I see significant opportunities to enhance our solution delivery practice and empower procurement leaders to unlock the full value of Focal Point and their existing procurement software investments.”Manning holds an MBA in Supply Chain Management and has a proven track record of overseeing multi-million-dollar relationships, guiding teams toward achieving market relevance through client-focused strategies. His appointment reflects Focal Point’s expansion of its executive leadership team with experienced professionals dedicated to customer excellence.For more information about Focal Point and its comprehensive procurement solutions, please visit Focal Point’s website: https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ About Focal PointFocal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email info@getfocalpoint.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.