U.S. Attorneys for Southwestern Border Districts Charge More than 840 Illegal Aliens with Immigration-Related Crimes During the Third week in March as part of Operation Take Back America

President Trump has been clear that securing the Southwestern Border of the United States is a priority of the absolute highest level. To that end, the Department of Justice is playing a critical role in Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve total elimination of cartels and transitional criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

Last week, the U.S. Attorneys for Arizona, Western Texas, Southern Texas, New Mexico, Southern California, and Central California charged more than 840 defendants with criminal violations of U.S. immigration laws.

The District of Arizona has brought immigration-related criminal charges against 217 defendants. Specifically, the United States filed 91 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 103 aliens for illegally entering the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States also filed 15 cases against 23 individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona.

The Central District of California filed charges against 17 defendants who allegedly illegally re-entered the United States after being removed. Many of the defendants charged were previously convicted of felony offenses before they were removed from the United States, offenses that include assault with bodily injury. One of the defendants is suspected of murder while another was arrested on suspicion of committing assault with intent to rape. The crime of being found in the United States following removal carries a base penalty of up to two years in federal prison. Defendants who were removed after being convicted of a felony face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and defendants removed after being convicted of an aggravated felony face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The Southern District of California filed more than 90 border-related cases this week, including charges of transportation of illegal aliens, bringing in aliens for financial gain, reentering the U.S. after deportation, deported alien found in the United States, and importation of controlled substances.

The District of New Mexico brought the following criminal charges in New Mexico: 46 individuals were charged this week with Illegal Reentry After Deportation, four individuals were charged this week with Alien Smuggling (8 U.S.C. 1324), and 27 individuals were charged this week with Illegal Entry (8 U.S.C. 1325).

The Southern District of Texas filed a total of 246 cases related to immigration and border security. Of those, 91 face allegations of illegally re-entering the country with the majority having felony convictions such as narcotics, violent and/or sexual crimes and prior immigration offenses, among others. A total of 145 face charges of illegally entering the country, eight cases involve various instances of human smuggling, and the remainder relate to other immigration matters and making false statements.

The Western District of Texas announced today, that federal prosecutors in the district filed 210 immigration and immigration-related criminal cases.

We are grateful for the hard work of our border prosecutors in bringing these cases and helping to make our border safe again.