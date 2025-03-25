Award-Winning Author Kay A. Oliver Unveils A Powerful Disturbance, the Thrilling 4th book in the Dr. Kaili Worthy Series

A Powerful Disturbance By Kay A. Oliver Launching Friday - A Powerful Disturbance Fiction Author of the Year Kay A. Oliver

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, mystery and thriller lovers! Fiction Author of the Year 2025, Kay A. Oliver returns with A Powerful Disturbance, the thrilling fourth installment in the beloved Dr. Kaili Worthy series. Packed with suspense, unexpected twists, and gripping forensic intrigue, this latest book is a must-read for anyone who loves a smart, fast-paced mystery.Dr. Kaili Worthy, a brilliant forensic anthropologist, has earned a reputation for unearthing the truth in even the most perplexing cases. But her discovery shakes the very foundations of what we believe about life, death, and the mysteries that lie beyond.A Powerful Disturbance," starts when renowned archaeologist Dr. Kaili Worthy arrives at a unknown disturbance in Caracas, Venezuela, she expects to uncover history, not a terrifying force beyond explanation. Unexplained shadows, eerie threats, and an overwhelming sense of dread haunt the site, pulling Kaili into a mystery where science and the supernatural collide.At its core lie two exhumed political leaders, once bitter enemies in life, now waging war beyond the grave. Their ancient feud has unleashed a sinister force, distorting reality and endangering all who disturb their restless battle. As betrayals surface and past grudges reignite, Kaili must unravel the truth buried beneath centuries of bloodshed, before she becomes the next casualty."Readers have embraced Kaili’s intelligence, tenacity, and ability to unravel mysteries against all odds," says Kay A. Oliver. "This book raises the stakes higher than ever, blending history, crime, and suspense into a page-turning experience."Why Book Lovers Will Love A Powerful Disturbance:* A fearless, intelligent female protagonist* Intriguing forensic and historical elements* A mystery packed with twists you won’t see coming* A fast-paced, immersive story that keeps you hooked until the last pageOliver’s books have captivated readers worldwide, earning multiple literary awards, including the International Impact Awards and The BookFest Awards. Her ability to craft compelling, unforgettable characters and thrilling narratives makes her a favorite among mystery lovers.Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F1F9971P A Powerful Disturbance is available for pre-order now and officially launches on Friday, March 28, 2025 in print, eBook, and audiobook formats.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author, Television Academy member, and a prominent figure in literature and entertainment. A natural storyteller, Kay’s creative spirit has fueled her journey to becoming a celebrated author. Her mission is to craft captivating stories that ignite joy, spark curiosity, and engage readers with her signature action-adventure style. Known for irresistible page-turners, Kay’s novels are filled with unexpected twists that keep readers captivated until the final page.Recently named Author of the Year in Fiction by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Kay’s contributions to the literary world have been widely recognized. She has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, honored in Who’s Who in America, and celebrated as the “Woman of the Year Circle” by the National Association of Professional Women in 2014, as well as “Who’s Who Women of Influence” in 2024, and “Distinguished Woman of the Year 2023” by the City of Stanton. With over 25 literary awards to her name, she is regarded as one of the most prolific storytellers of her generation.She has authored 12 novels, with her 13th on the way. A sought-after author, Kay shares valuable writing insights with aspiring authors. Visit KayAOliver .com for more on her books and writing tips. Recently named one of the Unstoppable Women of 2025 by Magnate View Magazine.Stay Connected with Kay A. OliverWebsite: KayAOliver.comFollow on https://www.facebook.com/authorkayaoliver/

