Author Kay A. Oliver Wins Prestigious International Impact Book Award for Love’s Calculated Risk

Award for Love's Calculated Risk Award-Winning book Loves' Calculated Risk by Kay A. Oliver Kay A. Oliver, Award-winning Author

Author Kay A. Oliver Earns International Recognition for Her Thrilling Novel, Love’s Calculated Risk, Adding to an Impressive List of Literary Achievements

Winning the International Impact Book Award is truly humbling. Love’s Calculated Risk is a story close to my heart, and I’m overjoyed that it continues to resonate with readers worldwide” — Kay A. Oliver

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed indie author Kay A. Oliver has added another accolade to her illustrious career, earning the International Impact Book Award for her gripping novel, "Love’s Calculated Risk". This recognition marks the third major award for the novel, solidifying its place as a must-read in contemporary fiction.The story, which follows Kat Caffey's fight to save her client Parker Madison from a web of betrayal, deception, and danger, has captivated readers and judges alike with its thrilling plot and richly drawn characters. This latest honor joins the Author of the Year in Fiction award from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and numerous other accolades for Oliver’s storytelling mastery."Love's Calculated Risk is available on Amazon .com: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D6WV6P1K "Winning the International Impact Book Award is truly humbling. Love’s Calculated Risk is a story close to my heart, and I’m overjoyed that it continues to resonate with readers worldwide," Oliver shared.With more than 20 literary awards to her name, Kay A. Oliver has established herself as a trailblazer in the world of fiction. Her previous works, including the Disturbed Tombs series and Road to Elysium, both achieving numerous awards, showcase her ability to weave complex narratives that tackle challenging themes while keeping readers engaged. Oliver's novels celebrate resilience, particularly in women, and her dedication to crafting relatable characters has made her a favorite among fans of cozy mysteries and thrillers.In addition to her literary success, Oliver has been honored in Marquis’ Who’s Who in America, the Wall Street Journal, and the National Association of Professional Women’s Circle of Achievement. Her journey from producing Emmy and Oscar-winning Hollywood projects to penning award-winning novels is an inspiration to aspiring writers everywhere.For more information about Kay A. Oliver, her works, or to purchase Love’s Calculated Risk, visit KayAOliver .com.---ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author, a Television Academy member, and a prominent figure in literature and entertainment. An innate storyteller with a creative spirit, Kay has illuminated her life's journey with an enduring passion for writing. Her mission is to craft captivating stories that ignite joy and engage readers with her signature easy-to-read style. Her books are irresistible page-turners, filled with unexpected twists that keep readers spellbound.Her most recent honor was to be named as Fiction Author of the Year for 2025 by IAOTP.Recognized in “Who's Who in America” and featured in “The Wall Street Journal”, Kay A. Oliver has been honored as “Woman of the Year Circle” by the National Association of Professional Women in 2014, “Who's Who Women of Influence” in 2024, and “Distinguished Woman of the Year 2023” by the City of Stanton. With over 20 literary awards to her name, she is celebrated as a prolific storyteller of our time.With more than three decades of experience in Hollywood, Kay has worked on Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, infusing her writing with a blend of industry experience and unbridled imagination. Her reputation as a legendary storyteller continues to soar, solidifying her place among the greats of her era.A frequent guest on over 25 podcasts, Kay shares her passion for writing and offers valuable tips for both aspiring and seasoned authors. Her insights have inspired countless listeners, reflecting her commitment to nurturing new talent and her love for storytelling.Kay's impressive portfolio includes ten acclaimed novels, and her work has been featured in “AP News Wire” and “Orange County News” multiple times. She holds degrees in Radio, TV, Film, and an MBA, combining her storytelling passion with a deep understanding of the entertainment industry. Her website, [KayAOliver.com], offers invaluable writing tips for aspiring authors and reflects her dedication to nurturing new talent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.