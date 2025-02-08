Santa Barbara International Film Festival Hosts U.S. Premiere of Costner's Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter II

Santa Barbara US Premiere of Horizon Q & A with Kevin Costner Q & A of US premiere of Horizon Chapter II Horizon by Kevin Costner

A Cinematic Triumph: Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter II Premieres to Rave Reviews at SBIFF

I'm so grateful to the film festival and to my own community for supporting this film and giving me the opportunity to share it. Q & A of US premiere of Horizon Chapter II” — Kevin Costner

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated U.S. premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter II took place at the historic Arlington Theatre on State Street, captivating an enthusiastic audience at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival February 7, 2025.Oscar-winning filmmaker and star Kevin Costner took the stage before the screening, addressing the crowd with heartfelt remarks. As he introduced the film, anticipation soared, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.Much like Chapter I, the second installment of the four-part saga delivered a powerful blend of gripping storytelling, evocative music, immersive sound design, and exceptional performances. The audience responded with laughter at moments of humor, applause when justice was served, and an emotional connection to the characters’ journeys.The stunning costume design by Lisa Lovaas further enriched the film’s authenticity, reflecting the struggles and resilience of the characters. Meanwhile, the breathtaking cinematography once again showcased the rugged beauty of the untamed frontier, reinforcing the challenges faced by those journeying westward. Recommend watching this film in a theater to get the full glorious impact.One of the film’s most compelling narratives follows the women who, often with little choice, embarked on this perilous journey in search of a better life. Their stories underscore the stark realities of the era, bringing depth and poignancy to the film’s themes.As the credits rolled, the audience erupted in a standing ovation, a testament to the film’s impact. Costner was joined on stage by costume designer Lisa Lovaas and composer John Debney for a post-screening Q&A moderated by Roger Durling. Costner spoke passionately about his commitment to historical accuracy, the portrayal of westward expansion, and the lasting impact on Indigenous communities.He also highlighted the crucial role of women in Western films, emphasizing the unique hardships they faced and the resilience they displayed."I'm so grateful to the film festival and to my own community—literally—for supporting this film and giving me the opportunity to share it," Costner remarked. "I think the people watching tonight will understand its emotional depth."And they did.Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter II moves at a brisk pace, drawing audiences deep into its interwoven storylines. Though nearly three hours long, it feels like less than two, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this epic saga.These films are Oscar-worthy masterpieces and a valuable asset to historians, capturing the depth and complexity of the era with remarkable authenticity.

