Benefit Advisors Network Partners with HCM Unlocked

New Partnership to Provide Comprehensive HCM Support to Members

We recognize many employers have their fair share of challenges fully utilizing HCM services – this is the exact reason why we selected HCM Unlocked as a partner with deep expertise in this field.” — Perry Braun, President & CEO, BAN

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada – has partnered with HCM Unlocked , a global Human Capital Management (HCM) Managed Service Organization (MSO).As a partner, HCM Unlocked will provide BAN member firms a dedicated contact for all needs related to HCM Technology, including client-side implementation, optimization and utilization, and managed services such as payroll, benefits, and human resources. In addition, HCM Unlocked will also support a wide variety of HCM technology vendors. HCM Unlocked is also offering a Broker Advisory Membership, which will provide the following suite of services: prospect assistance, strategic problem solving, and client strategy development.“Human capital management can improve workforce productivity and help HR managers hire, engage, and retain employees,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “We recognize many employers have their fair share of challenges fully utilizing HCM services – this is the exact reason why we carefully selected HCM Unlocked as a partner with deep expertise in this field. In today’s competitive landscape, HCM services are crucial for modern business operations.”“As an employee benefits broker, your clients rely on you to provide the best benefits solutions while navigating the complexities of HCM, payroll, and benefits administrations systems,” says Jen Mims, VP of Partnerships at HCM Unlocked. “We are pleased to be able to serve as BAN’s trusted partner in implementing and optimizing HR Technology, ensuring compliance, and streamlining processes - enhancing both the member’s client service and competitive edge.”As part of its mission to support independent benefit brokers across the United States and throughout Canada, BAN is committed to carefully selecting the right partners for its Partner Program. This ensures that clients have access to resources typically available only through major national firms. Unlike firms driven by corporate headquarters or shareholder interests, BAN members prioritize their clients, providing personalized service and a deep understanding of local employers' unique needs.About Benefit Advisors NetworkFounded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.About HCM UnlockedHCM Unlocked is a global Human Capital Management (HCM) Managed Service Organization (MSO) that provides comprehensive support to clients in the areas of payroll processing, HR administration, benefit administration, recruiting, data analytics, and technology consulting (implementation, optimization, and utilization of HCM tech).Our team of experienced professionals includes HR specialists, benefits experts, payroll processors, and data analysts, who work together to ensure that our clients receive the best possible service and support. For more information, visit www.hcmunlocked.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.