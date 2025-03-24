Premier Performance Expands Hardwood Floor Refinishing Services Throughout Central Ohio

Premier Performance Hardwood Jason D

Premier Performance Hardwood has announced the expansion of its comprehensive hardwood floor refinishing services throughout Central Ohio.

Premier Performance Hardwood, a trusted name in floor care for the past two decades, has announced the expansion of its comprehensive hardwood floor refinishing services throughout Central Ohio. The company is responding to increasing demand from homeowners seeking professional hardwood floor restoration and maintenance solutions.

Founded in 2005, this locally-owned and operated business has built a stellar reputation with nearly 100 five-star Google reviews and over 10,000 satisfied households served in the Pataskala area and beyond.

"The expanded service offerings reflect our commitment to providing homeowners with complete hardwood floor care solutions," said Jason DePriest, owner of Premier Performance Hardwood. "We've seen a significant increase in demand for specialized hardwood services as more homeowners recognize the value and beauty of maintaining their existing hardwood floors."

Comprehensive Hardwood Floor Services

Premier Performance Hardwood's expanded services include:

• Complete Hardwood Floor Refinishing – Full sanding and refinishing services with low-dust solutions and one-day completion for most projects

• Hardwood Floor Wax Removal – Specialized removal of outdated wax finishes and conversion to modern polyurethane finishes

• Hardwood Floor Screen and Recoat – Cost-effective renewal of worn finishes without full sanding

• Hardwood Floor Clean and Buff – Professional deep cleaning and buffing to restore shine and remove embedded dirt.

The company continues to offer its signature carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and specialized pet stain and odor removal services that have been the foundation of its business for years.

Local Expertise for Central Ohio Homes

As a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan and Central Ohio resident, Jason and his team have built Premier Performance with a deep understanding of local homes and their specific needs.

"Central Ohio homes have unique characteristics and challenges, especially when it comes to hardwood floors," Mr. DePriest explained. "Our experience with thousands of local homes gives us insights that national chains simply don't have."

Premier Performance Hardwood's expansion includes enhanced service throughout Columbus, New Albany, Granville, Newark, Westerville, Gahanna, Pickerington, and surrounding communities.

Innovative Approaches to Traditional Services

The company has invested in advanced equipment and techniques that allow for low-dust refinishing and single-day completion for most projects – addressing two common concerns homeowners have about hardwood floor refinishing.

"Many homeowners put off hardwood floor maintenance because they're worried about dust and disruption," said Jason DePriest. "Our low-dust systems and efficient processes minimize both concerns, making it easier for homeowners to maintain their floors properly."

The company's technicians are extensively trained in both traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques, ensuring the perfect balance of time-honored quality and contemporary efficiency.

About Premier Performance Hardwood

Premier Performance Hardwood has been serving Central Ohio for 20 years, specializing in hardwood floor restoration and maintenance. The company also provides premium carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and specialized pet stain removal services.

With a focus on exceptional quality and customer satisfaction, Premier Performance Hardwood has maintained a near-perfect rating across review platforms and built its business primarily through word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied customers.

For more information about Premier Performance Hardwood and its expanded services, visit premiercarpetclean.net or call 614.282.1127.

Contact Information:

Jason DePriest

Premier Performance Hardwood

614.282.1127

premiercarpetclean.net

Premier Performance Hardwood: Bringing out the natural beauty of Central Ohio's homes for over 20 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

