InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fun and Engaging Family Game for All Ages

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dale T. of Hillsboro, MO is the creator of the Categories and Coins Family Game, a fast-paced, interactive game that challenges players to locate specific objects inside a box within an allotted time. Designed for both adults and children, this game brings excitement, strategy, and negotiation to the table, ensuring endless hours of fun for everyone involved.Board and card games have long been a staple of social gatherings, but playing the same games repeatedly can become monotonous. Categories and Coins Family Game offers a new and unique challenge, making it the perfect addition to any game night, party, or social event. The game combines excitement, strategy, and a little bit of luck while bringing family and friends together. Categories and Coins is an engaging, hands-on experience that keeps players entertained and interacting from start to finish.To play the game, each player starts with three coins and a category board that lists specific objects to find. Players take turns drawing a card and blindly searching inside the box to find the corresponding object within the given time limit. Successfully finding an object earns a coin and brings the player closer to victory. If a player draws a card featuring an object already on another player’s board, they can negotiate a deal to sell or trade the item. If no agreement is reached, the object returns to the box. The first player to collect all objects on their board and earn 10 coins wins the game.Key features of the game include:• Exciting Blind Search Mechanic: players must reach into a box filled with various objects, adding an element of surprise and challenge.• Strategy and Negotiation: players can buy, sell, or trade objects to gain an advantage.• Inclusive for All Ages: perfect for children, adults, and family game nights.• Replayable Fun: every round is unique, making the game enjoyable over and over again.• Great for Social Events: a perfect game for parties, gatherings, and family bonding time.With its combination of quick thinking, luck, and strategic trading, Categories and Coins brings a whole new level of interaction to traditional family games. Whether playing at home, during a party, or at a social gathering, this game ensures everyone stays involved and entertained. With the global board game market projected to reach $30+ billion by 2028, this game would significantly benefit any manufacturer looking to expand their product line with a new and exciting game.Dale filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Categories and Coins Family Game product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Categories and Coins Family Game can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

