Diabetes and Endocrine Treatment Specialists Recruiting for Type 2 Diabetes and Kidney Disease Trial in Sandy

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Diabetes and Endocrine Treatment Specialists (DETS) are now enrolling local participants for the TRANSCEND-T2D-3 Clinical Study , a groundbreaking trial focused on improving care for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are being treated with basal insulin for glycemic control.This study is exclusively recruiting patients from Utah. The trial site is conveniently located in Sandy, UT, offering an accessible option for local residents who want to avoid the hassle of driving downtown, finding parking, and navigating the busy city environment.About the Clinical TrialThe TRANSCEND-T2D-3 study aims to evaluate innovative therapies to improve blood sugar control and overall outcomes for people managing the dual challenges of diabetes and chronic kidney disease.Eligible participants will receive:- Study medications at no cost- Specialized care and health screenings- Access to Dr. Timothy Graham, Harvard-trained endocrinologist and a leading expert in diabetes careThis study is conveniently located at DETS in Sandy, UT, ensuring easy access for participants without the stress of downtown Salt Lake City traffic.Who Should Consider Participating?The study is seeking adults who meet the following criteria:- Over 18 years old- Diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes- Diagnosed with chronic kidney disease- Currently being treated with basal insulin for glycemic controlParticipation is free, and all care related to the study will be provided at no cost.Why Participate?Type 2 Diabetes and chronic kidney disease can be challenging to manage together. This clinical trial offers local residents the opportunity to access cutting-edge treatments, receive expert care, and help advance medical research.Our convenient location in Sandy makes it easy for participants from the surrounding communities to join this important study without the hassle of going downtownHow to Learn MoreIf you live in or near Sandy, Utah, and want to learn more, visit the trial’s dedicated information page at https://reset.detsutah.com/gzqa to check your eligibility and enroll. Spots are limited, so act quickly.About Diabetes and Endocrine Treatment SpecialistsDiabetes and Endocrine Treatment Specialists (DETS) in Sandy, Utah, is a leader in advanced care for diabetes, thyroid health, and endocrine disorders. By partnering with leading research organizations, DETS provides local residents with access to innovative clinical trials and state-of-the-art treatments.For more information, visit https://detsutah.com/clinical-trials/

