Insigniam Partner June Zeringue Recognized with HBA Luminary Award for Leadership and Impact

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) has announced that June Zeringue, a partner at Insigniam , an Elixirr company and leading global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, will receive the Luminary Award at its Woman of the Year event in Chicago on May 9th.The Luminary Award was introduced in 2014 as part of the HBA’s 25th anniversary of the Woman of the Year event (WOTY). The award recognizes women who serve as role models in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, help advance other women’s careers, exhibit dedication to the healthcare industry, and have more than twenty years of professional industry experience.Over the past 13 years, Ms. Zeringue has held multiple leadership roles within the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, demonstrating her long-standing commitment to developing leaders, elevating executives and their teams, and driving meaningful business results. Her contributions include serving as Regional Chair for the New York/New Jersey Region, Executive Board Member, and Treasurer of the Metro Chapter. In recognition of her impact, she received the HBA Rising Star Award in 2013.The HBA’s recognition of Ms. Zeringue as a Luminary honors her exemplary leadership and significant contributions to business transformation and organizational management. This distinction reflects her commitment to empowering leaders and driving meaningful, lasting change across industries.“I am honored to be recognized as an HBA Luminary and to stand alongside so many inspiring leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare,” says Ms. Zeringue. “The HBA has been a powerful force in advancing women’s careers, and I am grateful to be part of a community committed to mentorship, growth, and meaningful impact. This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work we do together to drive change and elevate leadership across industries.”To learn more about the Luminary Award, please visit the HBA’s website About Insigniam, An Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.About ElixirrElixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the ‘challenger consultancy’ and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking and treating each client’s business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired seven boutique firms – Insigniam, Hypothesis Group, Responsum, Den, Coast Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.About the HBAThe Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations in healthcare committed to:• Achieving gender parity in leadership positions• Providing equitable practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of women• Facilitating career and business connections to accelerate advancementThe HBA accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy, and recognition of individuals and companies.

