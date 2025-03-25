Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,697 in the last 365 days.

Vanquis Banking Group chooses FinScan to help optimize AML processes and strengthen financial crime risk management

FinScan, an Innovative Systems solution

FinScan helps banks centralize AML processes through a unified platform to enhance operational efficiency and customer visibility.

[FinScan's] scalability, configurability, and centralized capabilities make it the ideal solution to optimize our AML processes and support our growth.”
— Paul Blackmore, Head of Financial Crime at Vanquis Banking Group
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinScan®, an Innovative Systems solution and leading provider of advanced anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solutions, has signed UK-based Vanquis Banking Group plc, a leading FTSE All Share specialist bank, to further strengthen its AML processes and financial crime risk management.

FinScan helps banks centralize AML processes through a unified platform for real-time and retrospective name screening, enhancing operational efficiency and customer visibility. Its advanced, customizable matching technology delivers greater accuracy, scalability, and explainability by integrating diverse data sources, improving comprehensive risk assessments.

Paul Blackmore, Head of Financial Crime at Vanquis Banking Group, said: “At Vanquis, compliance and operational efficiency are core to our commitment to responsible lending. Partnering with FinScan allows us to harness advanced technology that aligns with our business goals. Its scalability, configurability, and centralized capabilities make it the ideal solution to optimize our AML processes and support our growth.”

“Unlike off-the-shelf solutions, FinScan offers tailored AML compliance capabilities designed to meet the bank’s specific needs, including simplifying simulation matching for KYC onboarding and monitoring,” said Steve Maul, Chief Revenue Officer of Innovative Systems, Inc. “This partnership marks a significant step forward in further strengthening the bank’s resilience against financial crime while maintaining its unwavering commitment to customer-centric innovation.”

About FinScan®

Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.’s FinScan® offers advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing risk, accelerating AML compliance workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan’s comprehensive, integrated platform includes Know Your Customer (KYC), unparalleled sanctions screening, risk scoring, data quality, and advisory services for implementing a holistic compliance program. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan’s SaaS clients are screening more than 300 billion names a year. Learn more at www.finscan.com and follow us on LinkedIn. 

Chanda Shingadia
The Comms Crowd
+447951163615 ext.
chanda@commscrowd.com 
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vanquis Banking Group chooses FinScan to help optimize AML processes and strengthen financial crime risk management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more