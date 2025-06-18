Innovative Systems strengthens leadership team to advance fincrime tech and customer outcomes

Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Innovative Systems, Inc. Steve Maul, Chief Customer Officer, Innovative Systems, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Systems, Inc. , a global leader in data quality, anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, and financial crime risk management technology solutions and services, today announced two senior leadership appointments aimed at enhancing customer value delivery and outcomes amid consistent organizational growth.Deborah Overdeput has been promoted from Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to Chief Operating Officer (COO) reporting to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Colonna. In addition, current Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Steve Maul has expanded his role to Chief Customer Officer (CCO) reporting to Overdeput. The moves are part of a long-term strategy to unify product innovation, customer experience, and revenue execution under a more integrated and collaborative leadership model.“Our clients face unprecedented complexity and speed in compliance,” said Bob Colonna, CEO of Innovative Systems. “By pairing Deborah’s market-driven operational mindset with Steve’s end-to-end customer stewardship and revenue focus, we gain the clarity, consistency, and confidence to scale—in ways that keep clients squarely at the center of everything we do.”Delivering synergy across product, operations, and client successIn her new role, Overdeput will oversee global product management, marketing, sales, all departments that interact with customers, human resources, and cross-functional operations to ensure technology roadmaps and delivery processes align tightly with evolving market needs.“Our operations must be a force multiplier for innovation,” Overdeput said. “By connecting our people, processes, and technology more seamlessly, we’ll bring new use cases to market faster and help customers realize value across entire AML compliance and data quality lifecycles.”Maul’s expanded responsibility consolidates sales, account management, professional and advisory services, client support, and SaaS hosting under a single operational strategy to unify client touchpoints and enhance the customer experience.“With a cohesive view of the entire customer journey, we’re not just providing software—we’re delivering measurable, strategic outcomes that grow over time,” Maul noted. “This new structure will enable us to deliver true co-ownership of customer success, driving faster time to value, deeper relationships, and smarter growth, while every customer interaction reinforces trust and performance.”Positioning for the future of AML and financial crime risk managementThe combined leadership team will focus on three main outcomes:• Client focus: Deepening our long-standing commitment to customer-driven innovation by more tightly aligning product evolution and service delivery with real-world client challenges, feedback, and success metrics.• Product innovation: Extending the company’s platforms to address emerging data, regulatory, and financial crime risks.• Operational solidarity: Standardizing processes worldwide to ensure every customer touchpoint reflects the Innovative Systems brand promise.“A great team isn’t just talented; it’s aligned,” Colonna added. “These appointments will help secure the strongest leadership team possible today and the foundation our clients will rely on for years to come.”About Innovative Systems, Inc.Innovative Systems delivers enterprise data, compliance, and integration solutions through the company’s leading FinScan , and PostLocatebrands. These solutions offer actionable insights and enable organizations to identify hidden opportunities or risks in their data. We have pioneered best-in-class data quality, data management, and risk and compliance solutions in thousands of applications across more than 65 countries. Our cloud-based (SaaS), on-premise, and hybrid offerings deliver dramatic, measurable improvements in accuracy, cost, and time to production over alternatives.

