Solidarités International goes live with FinScan to strengthen AML compliance in global humanitarian operations

Technology and purpose align: powerful, cloud-based AML solution helps protect humanitarian aid from financial crime risk

With FinScan, we’re able to delegate screening responsibilities across field missions while maintaining centralized oversight and data privacy.” — Pierre DeSoil, IT Project Lead, Solidarités International

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solidarités International , a French-based humanitarian aid organization, has gone live with FinScan , an Innovative Systems solution and leading provider of advanced anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solutions, to enhance screening processes across its global operations in a cloud-based environment.As a nonprofit committed to providing life-saving assistance in areas affected by conflict and natural disasters, Solidarités International faces increasing regulatory expectations from public donors, including the United Nations, the US Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and European funding bodies. These expectations include rigorous AML screening of suppliers, staff, and local partners to ensure accountability and transparency.Solidarités International’s decision to adopt FinScan followed a thorough selection process involving external advisors and peer recommendations from within the NGO community. Criteria such as workflow flexibility, user delegation, audit history, and alignment with data privacy standards were central to the evaluation. FinScan is now fully operational at Solidarités International’s headquarters.“With FinScan, we’re able to delegate screening responsibilities across field missions while maintaining centralized oversight and data privacy. The responsiveness of the FinScan team and the tool’s intuitiveness and configurability have been key positives,” said Pierre DeSoil, IT Project Lead at Solidarités International. “Our users picked up the system quickly and are more confident with the process.”Designed to support complex compliance needs, FinScan helps organizations like Solidarités International meet donor due diligence requirements through customizable workflows, robust matching algorithms, and scalable deployment.“We’re proud to support the mission of Solidarités International with a powerful, cloud-based AML solution that helps protect humanitarian aid from financial crime risk,” said Steve Maul, Chief Customer Officer at Innovative Systems. “Their dedication to both compliance and the communities they serve exemplifies how technology and purpose can align.”About Solidarités InternationalFounded in 1980 and headquartered in Clichy, France, Solidarités International provides urgent humanitarian aid in conflict zones and disaster-stricken areas. Its core mission is to meet the vital needs of vulnerable populations—providing water, food, and shelter in life-threatening conditions. Learn more at https://www.solidarites.org/en/ About FinScanTrusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.’s FinScanoffers advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing risk, accelerating AML compliance workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan’s comprehensive, integrated platform includes Know Your Customer (KYC), unparalleled sanctions screening, risk scoring, data quality, and advisory services for implementing a holistic compliance program. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan’s SaaS clients are screening more than 300 billion names a year. Learn more at www.finscan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.