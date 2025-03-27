CircuitMeter and BizzTech Partner to Transform Smart City Energy with Urban Metaverse and Real-Time Analytics

CircuitMeter and BizzTech unite to power the future of smart cities - merging real-time energy analytics with immersive digital twins for a more intelligent, sustainable urban world.

CircuitMeter and BizzTech blend real-time energy analytics with immersive digital twins to usher in intelligent, sustainable, secure smart city infrastructure.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CircuitMeter, a global leader in real-time energy submetering and analytics, and BizzTech, an AI-powered Urban Metaverse platform for Smart Spaces, have partnered to drive next-generation solutions for sustainable urban development, digital twins, and energy intelligence.

Empowering Smart Cities with Real-Time Data and Immersive 3D Environments

The collaboration merges CircuitMeter’s precision energy monitoring with BizzTech’s photorealistic 3D digital twins and AI-driven Urban Metaverse platform, enabling city leaders, facility managers, and sustainability officers to:

- Visualize circuit-level energy consumption in immersive, real-time digital environments

- Identify inefficiencies with AI-powered analytics

- Simulate energy conservation strategies in a 3D planning environment

- Ensure secure energy infrastructure with built-in cybersecurity protocols

“Our partnership with BizzTech transforms how organizations and municipalities manage and optimize energy in Smart Spaces,” said Paul Mertes, CEO of CircuitMeter. “By combining granular data with interactive environments, we can turn analytics into action.”

A Game-Changer for Urban Sustainability and Energy Resilience

This integrated platform supports a wide range of applications in urban infrastructure and smart city planning, including:

- Continuous energy audits and benchmarking within digital twin frameworks

- Precision maintenance driven by equipment-level energy performance

- Scenario planning for net-zero initiatives and ESG compliance

- Real-time alerts for energy drift, anomalies, and excessive consumption

“With CircuitMeter’s data and our AI-powered metaverse infrastructure, city planners can now make faster, more informed decisions,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. “We’re redefining digital transformation and urban sustainability.”

About CircuitMeter

CircuitMeter provides innovative submetering and real-time energy analytics solutions. By delivering high-resolution, circuit-level energy data, it empowers enterprises and institutions to significantly reduce energy waste and carbon footprint.

About BizzTech

BizzTech is a leading provider of immersive, AI-driven Metaverse platforms tailored for Smart Cities and digital transformation. Through digital twins, spatial analytics, and cloud-rendered virtual environments, BizzTech creates responsive Smart Spaces that enhance decision-making, engagement, and sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

