Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month Proclamation Set for April 30

Nebraska Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke will sign a proclamation recognizing Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month during a ceremony in the Supreme Court courtroom at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

While May is nationally recognized as Drug Court Month, Nebraska’s diverse problem-solving court programs warrant a broader celebration. The Chief Justice’s proclamation will highlight the contributions of these courts and encourage awareness, particularly within the legal community.

Problem-solving courts are innovative court programs that intervene against crime by addressing the underlying circumstances that led to criminal conduct. These courts, which operate through the Nebraska Judicial Branch, combine intensive community-based supervision, judicial accountability, and behavioral health treatment. Judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors, supervision personnel, law enforcement, treatment providers, researchers, educators, and others dedicated to problem-solving courts work collaboratively to improve the lives of their participants and strengthen communities across the state.

Watch Live: Nebraska Public Media. (Link will be available as "Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month Proclamation Signing Ceremony").