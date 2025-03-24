AshBritt President Brittany Perkins Castillo to Speak at S. Texas All-Hazards Conference & RESPONDHer Leadership Summit

AshBritt Logo Brittany Perkins Castillo

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AshBritt , a leading national government solutions provider specializing in rapid emergency management and logistics, is proud to announce that AshBritt President and CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo will be a featured speaker at the upcoming South Texas All-Hazards Conference, taking place March 26–27, 2025, at the McAllen Convention Center in McAllen, Texas.As a nationally recognized leader in disaster recovery and emergency management, Castillo will share her insights and experience on the evolving landscape of emergency preparedness and response during a fireside chat during the conference’s plenary session. Her discussion will focus on the importance of innovative leadership, public-private collaboration, and the future of emergency management.In addition to speaking at the plenary session during the general conference, Castillo will also participate in the 2025 RESPONDHer Leadership Summit on March 27—a special session within the conference dedicated to highlighting accomplished women leaders in emergency response. This impactful event will feature dynamic discussions and personal reflections designed to empower the next generation of emergency management professionals and promote a more resilient future.“It’s a privilege to be part of this important conversation about leadership and the future of emergency management. Events like this play a vital role in advancing collaboration, innovation, and preparedness across our industry,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo.The plenary session will be held Wednesday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The RESPONDHer session, held on Thursday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include a powerful lineup of speakers, including representatives from FEMA, county leadership, public health, and education, all working to advance equity and excellence in emergency response.For more information or to register for the conference and RESPONDHer session, visit www.stahc.org For more information about AshBritt go to https://www.ashbritt.com About AshBrittAshBritt is a national rapid-response emergency management, turn-key logistics, and disaster debris removal contractor. Since its inception in 1992, AshBritt has conducted over 600 disaster recovery and emergency response missions, successfully serving more than 600 clients across the United States. The AshBritt team has been directly involved in the recovery efforts of 110+ federally declared disasters in 36 states, responding to major weather events, like Hurricanes Milton, Helene, Ian, Harvey, Irma, and Michael, wildfires in northern California, historic flooding in Kentucky, and mobilizing during the COVID-19 pandemic to administer more than 1 million vaccines across 20 states. Through the AshBritt Foundation, AshBritt supports communities where our team lives and works, investing more than $15 million across the U.S. Learn more at AshBritt.com.

