Pro Service Builders Receives Eagle Award for Excellence in Construction

Pro Service Builders won the Eagle Award for restoring First United Methodist Church in Little Rock, preserving its stained-glass windows and historic craft.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Service Builders is honored to be the recipient of the prestigious Eagle Award for Excellence in Construction in the Historical Restoration/Renovation category presented by the Arkansas Association of Builders and Contractors for the restoration of the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Little Rock, Ark.

Pro Service Builders was contracted by FUMC Little Rock to collaborate with Conrad Schmitt Glass Studios to repair and restore the remainder of the church’s stained-glass windows and exterior trim. FUMC’s building was completed in 1900 and had suffered significant rot and water damage, endangering the iconic “Rose Windows,” which are a beautiful staple of the downtown church’s sanctuary. Pro Service Builders replaced and repaired the exterior trim and window infrastructure, which included replacing and repairing the structural elements that held the windows in place.

Sonja Taylor-Larkowski, director of finance and administration at FUMC, said that the work Pro Service Builders did to “mitigate the damage has been done so that the original craftsmanship of the building has stayed intact.”

Over the course of eight months and multiple phases of work, all existing exterior trim and stained-glass window structures for 11 stained-glass windows were replaced, with 80% of the restoration, including windows, structures, and ornate woodwork trim, performed by Pro Service tradesmen.

“The attention to detail has been impeccable,” Taylor-Larkowski continued. “It is very important to this congregation that the sanctuary look just like it did before the damage, and Pro Service has been able to do just that.”

Pro Service Builders CEO Michael Garner said that customer comments like Taylor-Larkowski’s are the goal of any completed project.

“We always want to manage and complete projects with excellence in craftsmanship, safety, and integrity, in addition to giving clients the results they deserve,” Garner said. “For the work of Pro Service Builders to be recognized with an Excellence in Construction Eagle Award is just one more reason to be proud of the work we do to restore not just buildings, but places of importance and meaning in our communities.”

About Pro Service Builders: Founded in 2014, Pro Service Builders is a full-service commercial restoration contractor headquartered in Arkansas and the surrounding areas. Locally owned and operated, Pro Service Builders is expert at cleaning and repairing commercial and residential buildings damaged by fire, water, storms, or winds – as well as providing expert mold and asbestos removal. Pro Service Builders’ goal is to leave every business and home in better shape than it was before it was damaged. To learn more, contact Pro Service Builders today at 501-975-7944.

