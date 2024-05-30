Pro Service Builders Announces Clow as Client Services Manager

Lynne Clow - Client Services Manager, Pro Service Builders

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Service Builders is excited to announce that it has hired Lynne Clow as its Client Services Manager. In her new role, Lynne will utilize expertise gained through years of work as a commercial manager in various roles, including overseeing development, support, and training for a variety of regional companies.

“As a full-service commercial restoration contractor, Pro Service Builders believes in fully understanding and serving its clients’ needs, and Lynne will help us in achieving that commitment,” said Pro Service Builders Owner/President, Michael Garner. “Lynne understands people, and she knows what it takes to get things done, which is why we were thrilled to be able to add her to our staff of dedicated professionals.”

As Client Services Manager, Lynne will perform a wide variety of tasks, including establishing and cultivating relationships with property managers, maintenance directors in the educational field and property/casualty insurance agents.

She will also represent Pro Service Builders at events, meetings, conferences, etc., and increase brand visibility through networking. She will also actively promote Pro Service Builders’ expert ability to respond to any emergency or disaster requiring restoration – mitigation – remediation, and any reconstruction that may be necessary.

In previous jobs, Lynne has worked as a project manager with a variety of national brands such as Corner Bakery, Zoe’s Kitchen, Raising Cane’s and Dunkin’, as well as planning, design and development services for travel centers and high rise office space.

About Pro Service Builders:

Founded in 2014, Pro Service Builders is a full-service commercial restoration contractor headquartered in Arkansas and the surrounding areas. Locally owned and operated, Pro Service Builders is expert at cleaning and repairing commercial and residential buildings damaged by fire, water, storms, or winds – as well as providing expert mold and asbestos removal. Pro Service Builders’ goal is to leave every business and home in better shape than it was before it was damaged. To learn more, contact Pro Service Builders today at 501-975-7944.