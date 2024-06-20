Submit Release
AleForge Announces New Pricing and Game Support

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting changes are underway for popular and thrilling online play. That’s because gaming community leader AleForge recently announced server hosting for four accessible games. At the same time, AleForge also announced dropped pricing for eight titles.

Powered by AleForge’s industry-leading servers – and backed by 24/7 technical support – players can now access these games:

• Mindustry – Expand and defend factories from all foes, while also taking the fight to enemies in this strategy-based single or multiplayer game.

• Veloren – Explore a vast fantasy world of mountains, deserts, jungles, all while taking on a host of enemies, making new friends, and advancing the goal in this immersive role-playing game (RPG).

• Foundry – Master the domain and construct anything, anywhere with this factory builder that helps create a veritable work of art – rather than a simple factory.

• Smalland – Survive the wilds and experience adventure on a massive scale – despite size – in this RPG perfect for individuals, groups, and even families.

Meanwhile, AleForge has also slashed pricing from 4.5/gb to 2/gb on the following games: Don’t Starve Together, Garry’s Mod, Team Fortress 2, Rust, Counter Strike 2, Counter Strike: Source, Holdfast: Nations at War and Mordhau.

Because of its commitment to the gaming community, backed by global servers, AleForge is already trusted by thousands of customers. These latest developments maintain AleForge’s pledge to grow, innovate, and improve the gaming experience.

For more information, to receive updates or to set up a dedicated server, visit https://aleforge.net/.

