ArchLynk Announces Successful Go-Live for Leading Global Consumer Products Company

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk is proud to announce the successful go-live of a major digital supply chain and global trade transformation for a globally recognized consumer products company with $3B in sales, 3,000+ employees, and operations in over 50 countries—whose trusted brands can be found in households around the world, from bathrooms and kitchens to garages, gardens, and pet care spaces.This go-live showcases ArchLynk’s deep expertise in delivering high-impact SAP transformations. Known for stepping in to realign and recover struggling initiatives, ArchLynk successfully delivered a solution that not only modernizes core supply chain operations but also enhances customer experience and strengthens brand performance on a global scale.The transformation was driven by two critical challenges. The company was operating on outdated technologies that no longer supported the automation and real-time decision-making needed for a growing business. At the same time, siloed processes—many reliant on static spreadsheets—were causing inefficiencies, impacting cost control and responsiveness. These issues were amplified by rapid growth through mergers and acquisitions, introducing added complexity across departments and business units.To overcome these challenges, the company transitioned from legacy systems like APO, WM, and custom trade portals and has now successfully gone live with SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) across North America, EMEA, and APAC. In addition, the deployment of SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) and SAP Global Trade Services (GTS) ensures seamless logistics execution and compliance with international trade regulations.This go-live marks a significant milestone in the company’s digital journey. It brings together people, processes, and modern technologies to eliminate operational silos and enable the organization to function within a shared, end-to-end context. The transformation has already delivered greater visibility, improved agility, and enhanced resilience to ongoing global disruptions, including material shortages, pricing fluctuations, and shifting market demands.As the company continues to explore further expansion across LATAM and APAC, and considers deeper investments in supply chain automation, ArchLynk remains a trusted partner, supporting their efforts to build scalable, future-ready operations that can drive continued success in a dynamic global market.About ArchLynkArchLynk, a Boston Ventures portfolio company, is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company provides consulting services for SAP Digital Supply Chain platforms and SAP Global Trade Services. Since its inception, ArchLynk has successfully delivered numerous SAP Supply Chain Execution and Global Trade projects for businesses worldwide. For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com

