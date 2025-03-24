WorkSpan Secures Series D Funding, Welcomes Dr. Ekta Dang to Board

Strategic investment will fuel expansion of AI-driven sales partnership solutions

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkSpan, the industry leader in sales partnerships, marketplace and ecosystem automation, today announced the completion of a Series D funding round to accelerate the company's continued growth and innovation in AI-powered sales partnership solutions. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Dr. Ekta Dang, Founder and CEO of U First Capital, as a Board Observer.

The new capital injection will support WorkSpan's continued product innovation, market expansion, and talent acquisition as the company scales to meet growing demand for AI-powered partner ecosystem solutions.

"AI is reshaping the world, and thanks to our investors, we're taking it to the next level," said Mayank Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkSpan. "With this Series D raise, we're building smarter, more responsible AI solutions that drive real impact in Sales and Partnering. The future of AI is here—and we're leading the way. We're excited to welcome Dr. Ekta Dang from U First Capital as a Board Observer at WorkSpan. Their deep expertise in GenAI and support will be invaluable as we continue to scale and leverage AI for driving revenue growth with partners."

Dr. Dang brings nearly two decades of Silicon Valley experience as a successful corporate executive, speaker, and writer. As the Founder and CEO of U First Capital, she provides Venture Capital as a Service to mid-size and large corporations.

"The intersection of AI and partnership ecosystems represents one of the most promising frontiers in enterprise technology today," said Dr. Ekta Dang. "I'm thrilled to join WorkSpan's board at this pivotal moment in their journey. WorkSpan's innovative approach to eliminating partnership complexity through AI is addressing a critical challenge that has limited the full potential of strategic partnerships for too long. I look forward to contributing to WorkSpan's vision of creating AI-powered partnership solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes."

This funding announcement follows the recent launch of WorkSpan AI, the company's breakthrough AI platform designed to transform how companies leverage strategic partnerships by eliminating the "partner complexity tax" in sales execution.

About Dr. Ekta Dang

Dr. Ekta Dang has been a successful Corporate Executive, Speaker and Writer in Silicon Valley for almost two decades. She is currently the Founder and CEO of U First Capital which provides Venture Capital as a Service to mid-size and large Corporations. Dr. Dang has solid experience both in Venture Capital and on the Operating side at Intel, having driven investment deals in several areas including eCommerce, Security, and IoT. She is a mentor at Alchemist Accelerator, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Google Launchpad, and has been a member of the US Government's Technology Policy Advisory Committee. Dr. Dang holds a PhD in Physics and is a graduate of UC Berkeley Haas School's Venture Capital program.

About WorkSpan AI

WorkSpan powers sales partnerships to help businesses achieve more together. With WorkSpan AI, the 15,000 companies on the WorkSpan network leverage AI teammates, integrated partner workflows, and partner planning, reporting and attribution to scale their revenue generating partnerships. Learn more at www.workspan.ai

