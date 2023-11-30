WorkSpan announces API integration with AWS Marketplace

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkSpan, a trusted ecosystem network, today announced a new API integration with AWS Marketplace to scale transactions through AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). WorkSpan Hyperscaler Edition’s integration with AWS Marketplace enables customers to manage their AWS Marketplace listings, send and receive opportunities for co-sell with the AWS field team, and manage complex business-to-business (B2B) transactions through AWS Marketplace Private Offers all within one solution.

“WorkSpan already facilitates the exchange of hundreds of thousands of co-sell opportunities with AWS,” Amit Sinha, President and Co-founder of WorkSpan said. “Our customers now have the ability to complete those deals as AWS Marketplace Private Offers transactions, all from within the comfort of their CRMs, all without any manual or offshore data entry.”

AWS launched APIs for AWS Marketplace to support seamless integrations that enable sellers to scale business processes related to AWS Marketplace and provide an optimized procurement experience to customers.

The AWS Marketplace API integration completes WorkSpan Hyperscaler Edition’s already deep connections into AWS Partner Network (APN) Customer Engagements (ACE) systems, and will provide a massive accelerant to the many independent software vendors (ISVs) scaling their cloud go-to-market programs with WorkSpan and AWS.

“Part of our rise to fame, pretty quickly here at Deepwatch with AWS, is absolutely leveraging a massive partner like WorkSpan. We couldn’t get to be where we needed to be without it.” said Brett Fountain, Head of AWS Alliance at Deepwatch. “Using WorkSpan’s ability to scale has really been a massive part of executing against the whole vision of the Alliance strategy I wanted to accomplish here.”

More information is available at workspan.com.

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan is building the world’s trusted ecosystem network. Partnership and Sales teams rely on WorkSpan to plan and execute revenue generating co-sell partnerships.

WorkSpan manages over $50 billion in joint sales pipeline being worked by multiple companies, facilitates 6x faster speed to market for joint solutions, and doubles partner manager productivity. Customers include some of the top partner ecosystems and cloud sales pioneers like Deepwatch, Fortinet, Genesys, Mindtickle, MongoDB, Palo Alto Networks, Rackspace, Reltio, Siemens and many others.