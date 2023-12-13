Canalys Report Heralds Arrival of Next Generation Partner Tech

In first Global Co-Sell Software Leadership Matrix, Canalys names WorkSpan Champion

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As pressures on profits mount and generative AI accelerates the pace of technical innovation, companies are focusing R&D on their core differentiators and increasingly looking to partnerships to strengthen their solutions and expand their footprint in the market. Executing a successful partner strategy has become mission critical and the tools to support partnerships have proliferated. It’s timely that Canalys, a leading market analyst firm, has just published the Global Co-Sell Software Leadership Matrix- a report that compares the technical capability and execution of vendors aiming to provide a competitive advantage for channel and partnership leaders in “the decade of the ecosystem”.

Out of the eleven solutions evaluated including Tackle.io, Crossbeam, Impartner and Partnerstack, WorkSpan emerged as the Champion with the highest score for both leadership and momentum.

"As a team, we’re thrilled to be acknowledged as the top co-sell software solution in the Canalys Leadership Matrix,” says Mayank Bawa, CEO and Co-founder of WorkSpan. “The recognition validates our deep understanding of the drivers of successful partnerships and our commitment to our customer’s needs, but we’re most excited about the broader market recognition for the power of co-selling."

That power was on full display earlier this month when many of the Finalists or Partners of the Year recognized at AWS reInvent were WorkSpan customers, including MongoDB, Deepwatch, Siemens, Rackspace, Genesys, Sendbird, and others.

At present, WorkSpan manages roughly $50B worth of active sales opportunities between two or more parties, bridging cloud hyperscalers, global systems integrators, independent software vendors, consultants, and managed service providers. There’s complexity in the breadth and variance of partner relationships, but WorksSpan has years of experience supporting some of the largest partner ecosystems in the world and deep expertise connecting partnering organizations.

“Co-sell has emerged as the killer app for partner ecosystems.” says Amit Sinha, President of WorkSpan. “The fastest growing companies used the power of co-sell on WorkSpan to grow pipeline by 5x, increase win rates by 24% and accelerate deal cycles by 30% in 2023, despite the macro headwinds.”

WorkSpan's enterprise-grade data-security model, native integrations with cloud marketplaces, workflow tools to drive collaboration through to closed-won deals, and powerful co-sell automation set it apart from other vendors in the space.

“Effective co-selling programs, operational execution, people alignment and business workflows require technology automation that is repeatable, scalable and, most importantly, reliable.” says Jay McBain, Chief Analyst of Canalys. “Co-selling requires effective data sharing and mapping, measuring and attributing influence, facilitating digital marketplaces and integrations, broader partner recruitment and visualization, and robust management and orchestration capabilities.”

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan is the world’s most powerful co-sell automation platform, allowing their customers to drive dramatic, efficient growth through their ecosystems. Sales and partner teams use WorkSpan to coordinate deal execution across CRMs, manage shared pipeline, and plan and track partnership performance in real time.

Customers include some of the top partner ecosystems and cloud sales pioneers like Deepwatch, Genesys, Mindtickle, MongoDB, Palo Alto Networks, Rackspace, Reltio, Siemens and many others.