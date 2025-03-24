MoonPay Acquires Iron to Expand Enterprise Solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonPay, a leader in cryptocurrency payments, recently announced the acquisition of Iron, a stablecoin infrastructure provider.

Iron is known for its strong API-driven stablecoin platform. It helps businesses easily add stablecoin solutions to their services.

MoonPay will use Iron's technology to enhance its enterprise infrastructure services. The aim is to provide enterprises with reliable, fast and scalable blockchain-based payments.

"This acquisition is an important step for us," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay. "Iron’s stablecoin capabilities let us deliver complete solutions for companies adopting blockchain technology."

The move supports MoonPay’s goal of simplifying and securing crypto transactions for businesses worldwide. Iron’s expertise in stablecoins will improve MoonPay's current services, offering more stability, security, and efficiency.

Integrating Iron’s technology into MoonPay’s products will speed up stablecoin adoption across various industries.

MoonPay users can already buy cryptocurrencies quickly and easily.

MoonPay remains active in acquisitions to drive growth and innovation in crypto infrastructure. This latest deal emphasizes MoonPay’s dedication to helping enterprises manage blockchain technology effectively.

