Hire Velocity’s Nikki Pearson and Heather Siler Named Among the 2025 Influential Women in Talent Acquisition

This annual recognition by RPOA highlights the immense contributions of women and their impact in the industry during Women’s History Month.

We are proud of Heather and Nikki for being recognized for their contributions to the industry. Their leadership, knowledge, and commitment play an integral role in the success of our clients.” — Marques Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Velocity, an award-winning Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and professional search firm, is proud to announce that two of its leaders, Nikki Pearson and Heather Siler, have been recognized among the 2025 Influential Women in Talent Acquisition by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA).

This prestigious recognition, part of RPOA's annual celebration of women in talent acquisition during Women’s History Month, highlights the immense contributions of women who have made a lasting impact in the industry. This marks the fifth year of this initiative, and Hire Velocity is thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these two remarkable professionals.

Heather Siler serves as Vice President of Talent Solutions at Hire Velocity, bringing over 18 years of experience in talent acquisition outsourcing. Heather is known for delivering tailored recruitment strategies that drive client success. Her expertise spans operations, business development, and recruitment technology, enabling her to navigate the evolving talent acquisition landscape effectively.

Before joining Hire Velocity, Heather was President of Armstrong Craven, where she advised Fortune 100 companies on innovative talent strategies. She also spearheaded Korn Ferry’s RPO engagement with Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, overseeing a team responsible for thousands of hires annually across the Americas and EMEA.

Nikki Pearson, Vice President of People Operations at Hire Velocity, is another standout leader recognized on this influential list. Nikki is responsible for leading the recruitment efforts for Hire Velocity’s internal recruiting across all departments as well as training and development for team members. With over 18 years of experience in the recruiting industry, Nikki has played an instrumental role in developing and implementing high-value strategies and methodologies that consistently deliver optimal business results.

Before her current position, Nikki served as Vice President of Service Delivery for RPO, leading client delivery for the firm’s growing RPO portfolio. She has held leadership roles at several staffing firms, including JMA Placement, Ultimate Staffing, and Qualified Staffing, where she honed her deep understanding of client needs and developed programs that improved performance while reducing operating costs.

Heather and Nikki's recognition as 2025 Influential Women in Talent Acquisition further solidifies Hire Velocity's commitment to excellence in talent acquisition leadership and service.

"We are proud of Heather and Nikki for being recognized for their exceptional contributions to the talent acquisition field,” said Marques Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hire Velocity. “Their leadership, knowledge, and unwavering commitment have played an integral role in the success of our clients and in shaping the future of the talent acquisition industry. This honor is a testament to their hard work and dedication to excellence."

This recognition highlights the growing influence of women in talent acquisition and serves as an inspiration to others within the industry.



About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile,' Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes.

About RPOA

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) is a member-driven organization committed to advancing recruitment process outsourcing globally. Dedicated to elevating RPO as a strategic talent solution, they foster collaboration, advocate for industry benefits, and promote thought leadership to educate organizations on effective people management.

