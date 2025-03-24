MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS LAS VEGAS GOES RETRO THIS SPRING

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a blast from the past at Museum of Illusions Las Vegas! Starting now, guests can immerse themselves in an interactive journey through the ‘90s and early 2000s, where nostalgia meets mind-bending illusions. From retro games to brain-teasing exhibits with a vintage twist, this limited-time experience invites visitors to challenge minds and relive the iconic moments of the past.Perfect for spring break, this major throwback allows friends and families to relive the past. With pop culture references and iconic decorations taking over the museum and nostalgic trivia throughout the exhibits, guests can discover the impossible while remembering the experiences of the past in a new and mind-bending way. Bringing back the era of memorizing phone numbers and watching music videos on TV, guests are encouraged to explore the exhibits at their own pace while answering questions, with a sweet treat for a perfect score.Whether millennials are reliving their childhood or Gen Z visitors are embracing the trends of yesteryear, this experience taps into the power of nostalgia, making it one of the most unique Spring Break activities on the Las Vegas Strip.Standard operating hours are Sunday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with final admission at 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – midnight with final admission at 11 p.m.Museum of Illusions Las Vegas features a mesmerizing collection of over 80 exhibits that defy reality and spark curiosity. Visitors are amazed by the journey through interactive illusions and brain-twisting visual tricks that create unforgettable moments. With a near-perfect rating across review sites, Museum of Illusions Las Vegas makes for the perfect stop on the Las Vegas Strip. The must-see, immersive museum is located at 63 CityCenter, on The Strip in between The Cosmopolitan and The Shops at Crystals. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.moilasvegas.com ###About Museum of Illusions Las VegasMuseum of Illusions Las Vegas is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 80 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With more than 50 locations across 25 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.

