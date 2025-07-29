Hawthorne Advertising and The Trade Desk Unlock Hyperlocal Growth With Precision CTV Strategy

Hawthorne CTV Campaign Drives 12% YoY Revenue Surge and 42% Reach Expansion in Key Markets for Leading Home Service Brand

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawthorne Advertising , a leading creative, media and analytics agency, partnered with The Trade Desk and Comscore to execute a hyper-targeted connected digital TV (CTV) campaign that delivered transformative results for a national home services brand operating across 70 locations in 24 states.The campaign, powered by Kokai—The Trade Desk’s next-generation platform experience—combined advanced household-level targeting with real-time measurement from Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR). The result: scalable, measurable and cost-efficient local impact that augmented traditional linear strategies and performance.“Our digital strategy with CTV gave us the ability to connect our client’s message with real households inside their actual service zones,” said Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, CEO of Hawthorne Advertising. “With Comscore’s data layered into The Trade Desk’s platform, we tied media delivery directly to business outcomes in a way that was previously out of reach.”Strategic Targeting That Drives Measurable ResultsBy focusing exclusively on a specific demographic of homeowners within the brand’s service ZIP codes, Hawthorne maximized targeted impressions and dramatically improved media efficiency. The Trade Desk’s partnership with Comscore made it possible to precisely measure incremental reach and performance beyond linear benchmarks, validating the value of this hyperlocal approach.Key Results Across Five Major Markets:● Up to 42% incremental reach per unique audience, varying by region and campaign timing● Costs per incremental unique household was 80% lower than traditional cost , maximizing return on ad spend and maximizing incremental reach.● CTV-exposed ZIP codes saw a significant 20%+ delta variance increase year-over-year revenue growth compared to the areas without CTV exposure that experienced a decline.Data-Driven Local Impact, Powered by CTVThrough Kokai’s enhanced audience tools, Hawthorne strategically deployed CTV media dollars to reach the brand’s ideal customer profile—high-value households within real serviceable geographies and maximized media investment in DMAs across CTV and linear TV.Comscore’s CCR integration enabled granular measurement of campaign effectiveness, isolating the precise contribution of CTV impressions in driving net-new reach and validating performance at the household level.“The ability to optimize in real time, isolate reach by ZIP code, and track ROI directly to revenue outcomes is the new gold standard for local campaigns,” added Hawthorne-Castro.A Model for Localized Digital GrowthThis collaboration showcases how advertisers can activate smarter, more agile media strategies by combining programmatic CTV, granular geo-targeting and verified measurement. For brands seeking to expand local reach, maximize media effectiveness, and drive sales efficiently, this campaign provides a powerful blueprint.The Trade Desk’s published case study can be found here.###About Hawthorne Advertising:Hawthorne is a full-service advertising agency specializing in performance-driven creative, media strategy and analytics. With a legacy of innovation and a deep commitment to measurable outcomes, Hawthorne partners with brands to drive sustained business growth. Please visit www.hawthorneadvertising.com for more information.MEDIA CONTACT:Julieana Tella | Terri MarucaKirvin Doak CommunicationsHawthorneAdvertisingPR@kirvindoak.com

