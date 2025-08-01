Credit One Bank and Maxx Crosby Team Up for Fifth ‘One For The Community’ to Support Southern Nevada Youth Organizations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit One Bank, the official credit card partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a dedicated community partner, is proud to announce the return of the annual One for the Community program for its fifth consecutive season.Throughout the 2025-26 Raiders regular and post seasons the initiative will once again feature support from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. For each sack made by the Raiders, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to two local nonprofits: Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada and the Maxx Crosby Foundation, with the proceeds raised being split evenly between the nonprofits at the end of the postseason.“We’re excited to bring back One For The Community and continue investing in programs that uplift and empower local youth,” said Mamta Kapoor, EVP, Partnerships at Credit One Bank. “Thanks to the support of Maxx and the Raiders we can continue to do important work with two incredible nonprofits who are dedicated to making a meaningful difference here in Southern Nevada.”Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada and the Maxx Crosby Foundation are both focused on educating and empowering youth, providing them the foundation to build strong futures. Since 1996, Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada has helped local students develop financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurial skills through curated programs and hands-on education. The Maxx Crosby Foundation is dedicated to the support of teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness, animal rescue and abuse prevention and an array of additional charitable causes. Together, these organizations reflect the mission of One for the Community to uplift and invest in the next generation.# # #About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Raiders and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom , or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.