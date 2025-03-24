Mar 24, 2025 - MDA News Columbus, MS

Defense manufacturer creating at least 96 jobs

Project represents a corporate investment of at least $21.6 million

Jackson, Miss. (Dec. 16, 2024) – Global aerospace and defense company Stark Aerospace is expanding in Lowndes County to support a new contract with the U.S. Navy. The project will create at least 96 new jobs.

Stark Aerospace recently was awarded a $61.454 million contract by the U.S. Navy for missile canister production in support of the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System, an on-board missile canister launching system. The contract includes additional options that, if exercised, can increase the cumulative value of the contract to $312.8 million.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. The agency also is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program.

Construction is slated to be complete within the next year with new jobs being filled immediately.

QUOTES

“Stark Aerospace’s latest contract with the U.S. Navy is yet another major investment in our defense sector and another impressive economic development success for Lowndes County. The creation of 96 new jobs speaks volumes about the quality of the workforce found in Mississippi, which manufactures some of the most technologically sophisticated defense systems in the world. I congratulate the Stark Aerospace team on this remarkable win and look forward to the company’s ongoing success in Columbus.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“For nearly two decades, Stark Aerospace has been a cornerstone of Mississippi’s aerospace and defense industry, renowned globally for its innovative contributions to national security and the security of our allies. The Mississippi Development Authority is proud to support Stark Aerospace as it embarks on this significant contract with the U.S. Navy, creating nearly 100 new jobs for the talented workforce of the Golden Triangle.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“We are honored and excited to have been selected for this important project. This contract not only reflects our team’s hard work and dedication but also underscores our capability to deliver high-quality products that meet the rigorous standards of our U.S. Military and the Warfighters. We look forward to working closely with the U.S. Navy and contributing to the success of this vital initiative.” – Stark Aerospace, Inc. President and CEO David Alabed

“This contract is a huge win for Stark Aerospace and the Golden Triangle. It brings quality jobs, strengthens our economy and highlights the world-class manufacturing happening right here in Mississippi. We’re proud to support Stark as they contribute to our national defense and regional growth.” – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins

