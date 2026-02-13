Feb 13, 2026 - MS Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Dr. Benjamin Weldon to serve as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, effective March 9, 2026.

“We are confident that Dr. Weldon’s experience, vision, and collaborative leadership style will position the Chamber for continued growth and impact,” said Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber President Jakavious Pickett. “His deep understanding of workforce and economic development aligns perfectly with our mission to support businesses and communities across the Coast.”

Weldon brings more than a decade of experience in workforce development, economic mobility, regional partnerships, and organizational leadership. He most recently served as Manager of Workforce Development and Talent Acquisition at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, where he successfully led strategic initiatives that drove significant hiring growth and strengthened collaboration among business, education, and government partners across the region.

Prior to his role at Ingalls, Weldon held senior leadership positions at The University of Southern Mississippi, where he managed complex operations, budgets, and teams while expanding community engagement efforts and talent development pipelines. His work has consistently focused on aligning education and workforce initiatives to support long-term regional economic growth.

Weldon holds a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration, along with graduate and undergraduate degrees in logistics, supply chain management, and interdisciplinary studies from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Click here for more information.