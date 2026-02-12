Feb 12, 2026 - MS Band of Choctaw Indians

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has begun construction of a new Workforce Training Center that will include more than 37,000 square feet of space for vocational and technical job training. The Center is expected to open in December of 2026.

Funding for the Workforce Training Center was provided by a $5.8 million grant by the US Economic Development Administration. The Center will include spaces for classrooms, computer labs, flex labs, offices, an exhibit hall, a small business incubator, and a maker space.

"Workforce development is a primary focus for our Tribe," said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. "We have undertaken many projects to help our community members prepare to face a challenging and ever-evolving job market. This Workforce Training Center is a key component of our strategy to increase the skills of our Tribal community, whether choosing a career on or outside of our Tribal lands."

"We have a long-term plan to achieve our goals in the workforce development arena," said Economic Development Director John Hendrix. "This facility will greatly enhance our efforts to provide instruction in a variety of areas, specifically vocational HVAC and Electrical certifications, computer/digital skills, healthcare, and management training.”

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, under the leadership of Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, is the only federally recognized tribe in the State of Mississippi. With over 11,000 members, Choctaw lands cover over 35,000 acres in 10 counties. Providing permanent, full-time jobs for over 5,000 Tribal-member and non-Indian employees, the Tribe is a major contributor to the state's economy. Learn more at www.mschoctawbusiness.com.

