MEDC is partnering with other state associations representing chambers to offer this free AI for Chamber Series that is a webinar. 

Artificial intelligence is moving fast and chambers are being asked to keep up. Join this free virtual training series designed for chamber professionals in partnership with other state associations for chamber professionals. Each 60-minute session focuses on practical tools, plain-English updates, and real-world applications chambers can use immediately. Chambers are being asked about AI by members, boards, and communities whether they feel ready or not. This AI Webinar Series for Chambers is designed to build real, usable capability over time, without overwhelming staff or chasing hype. Hosted in collaboration with state executive associations across the country and delivered by Craig Turner, President of Momentum AI, this free series focuses on what actually matters for chamber professionals right now. Free to MEDC members. Register for the series here.

