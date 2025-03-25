Dejero powers seamless connectivity for global virtual blockchain institution assembly

Professional camera capturing the virtual blockchain assembly, where Dejero solutions ensured uninterrupted communication between Argentina and Kenya. A Stream7 technician adjusts camera settings during the blockchain assembly, where a Dejero EnGo 265 and GateWay 211 delivered seamless connectivity across challenging network environments.

EnGo and GateWay deliver uninterrupted two-way connectivity between Argentina and Kenya for historic three-day constitutional meeting

There is no other connectivity solution in the market that can match the reliability of the Dejero units.” — Darren Wain, managing director at Stream7

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Dejero Smart Blending Technology™ played a pivotal role in a historic three-day virtual blockchain institution assembly. The event seamlessly connected 500 delegates in Argentina with 50 in Kenya, enabling real-time negotiations and the signing of a new constitution.Hybrid event broadcast and production experts, Stream7, managed the event’s live streaming operations for First Event, a leading corporate events company. To guarantee uninterrupted 1080p video quality and seamless two-way communication, Stream7 relied on Dejero solutions, ensuring rock-solid connectivity between two locations via Zoom.“Both locations posed network challenges, including the risk of power outages and unstable network infrastructure,” said Darren Wain, managing director at Stream7. “We relied entirely on the Dejero EnGo 265 with GateWay Mode for internet connectivity in Kenya, and the GateWay 211 provided crucial internet back-up in Argentina which is notorious for rolling black-outs.”Silicon Savvy provisioned four international roaming SIMs for a Dejero EnGo 265 mobile video transmitter in Kenya. Meanwhile, Watchapp supplied a Dejero GateWay 211 network aggregation device via Hi-Chat in Argentina, ensuring a reliable backup connection.“There is no other connectivity solution in the market that can match the reliability of the Dejero units,” explained Wain. “Its high-gain antennas and intelligent network blending– far beyond simple cellular bonding–meant we were able to deliver a first-class service as the streaming partner for this event. Dejero also enabled us to expand from one planned stream to three live 4K streams for additional sponsors.”Powered by Dejero Smart Blending Technology, both the GateWay and EnGo solutions dynamically combines multiple wired and wireless connections—including 3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite (LEO, MEO and GEO) and broadband—to deliver unmatched reliability, expanded coverage, and increased bandwidth for live streaming.These plug-and-play devices made for easy remote set-up and their intuitive interfaces meant that even inexperienced users were confident to operate them: “We had just seven days to organize streaming at the Kenyan location, but with the fantastic support provided by Dejero and their partners, along with the operational simplicity of the solutions, it was a stress-free experience,” added Wain. “The fact that Dejero can also blend Starlink satellite networks into the mix could be a game changer for us in future challenging network environments.”With a dedicated nine-person team in Argentina and three in Kenya, Stream7 successfully powered a virtual assembly where high-quality internet connectivity enabled live video streaming and crucial real-time communication among delegates.For more information about Dejero award-winning connectivity solutions, visit www.dejero.com # # #About DejeroDriven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners

