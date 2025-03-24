PointFire Search Summarizer Adds Multilingual Support in Upcoming Release

PointFire is expanding the capabilities of its PointFire Search Summarizer by introducing multilingual support in its next version.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointFire, a leader in multilingual solutions for SharePoint, is expanding the capabilities of its PointFire Search Summarizer by introducing multilingual support in its next version, currently in closed preview. The app extends the power of the PnP Modern Search framework to deliver AI-powered, query-based summaries in multiple languages, including French, German, Dutch, Italian, and Spanish.Enhancing SharePoint Search for Global TeamsSharePoint users often struggle with search results that surface too many irrelevant documents, forcing them to spend valuable time manually opening files to find the right information. PointFire Search Summarizer solves this problem by generating concise, AI-driven summaries of SharePoint search results , helping users quickly identify the most relevant content. With multilingual support, organizations with diverse teams can now benefit from these capabilities, regardless of the language of the original document or of the user.Built on PnP Modern SearchThe PointFire Search Summarizer extends PnP Modern Search, a powerful, open-source framework that enhances SharePoint search experiences. This extension ensures that summaries are dynamically generated and context-aware, enabling users to preview relevant content without leaving the search results page.“We’re thrilled to introduce multilingual capabilities to the Search Summarizer,” said Martin Laplante, CEO of PointFire. “Our goal is to ensure that SharePoint users across global organizations can effortlessly find the right information, regardless of language.”Closed Preview with Expanded Language OptionsThe next version of PointFire Search Summarizer is currently available in closed preview, with full multilingual support for French, German, Dutch, Italian, and Spanish. Interested parties can request access here About PointFirePointFire is the leading provider of multilingual solutions for SharePoint, enabling organizations to seamlessly translate content, UI, and search results across languages. PointFire Search Summarizer extends these capabilities by transforming SharePoint search into a more efficient and intuitive experience.

